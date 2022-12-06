Read full article on original website
Ruz
1d ago
To me if you are innocent you will fight to prove you are not guilty. Why would you do that, if any of this not true, specially in a place like that. We talking about kids at Disneyland. I have read about this happening in another article too. So sad that person wants to end his life given as gift to enjoy, because some people actually fight for their life with all the pain. Hopefully you will find a peace.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Related
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
proclaimerscv.com
Elementary School Principal in California Commits Suicide After Child Endangerment Charges
An elementary teacher and former school principal in California committed suicide after he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland. Christopher Christensen, 51 years old, was the former principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. During his 22 years of service to the school district, he had previously served as the principal at various schools.
Body Found Outside Of California Elementary School
The basketball court was roped off with crime scene tape.
Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his missing 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. According to KTLA-TV, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Inglewood Police Department officers went to a woman’s home on the 300 block of North Market Street after she called regarding her missing granddaughter. The woman reportedly told police her son, Jayveyon Burley, drove to Long Beach to retrieve his two children, but when he got back to Inglewood, only Burley’s son was with him.
NBC Los Angeles
Sheriff's Department Investigating How Middle School Students Got Cannabis-Laced Gummies
An investigation was underway today to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. "This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley
Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
Person Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A person was found dead Wednesday at Northbridge Park in Santa Clarita. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call at Northbridge Park on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is believed the person ...
Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified
The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified. According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Content warning below:...
KTLA.com
Homeless encampment bordering Koreatown middle school has school leaders frustrated
A local principal at a middle school in Koreatown is frustrated with a homeless encampment bordering the school’s campus despite a city ban to keep them away. In August, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools, though school leaders say that enforcement has been sporadic at best.
Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say
A body was found at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation, authorities said.
Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station
The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
Body Discovered Behind Elementary School
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
5 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at park in Santa Clarita, authorities say
Five people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl and being found in two parked cars in Saugus, authorities said.
Father charged with killing 1-year-old daughter who was found in Los Angeles River
A father has been charged with killing his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River earlier this week. Jayveyon Burley, 22, faces one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Authorities said Burley went to pick up his 3-year-old […]
piratesandprincesses.net
School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure
Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Who Died in Apparent Suicide at Disneyland Parking Garage Was School Principal
A man who apparently died by suicide at a parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night was identified as a 51-year-old principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school who was facing child endangerment accusations. Christopher Christensen was a principal at Newland Elementary School. He also was a musician who taught and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman tortured by her ex tricks him and makes her escape in Walmart, California cops say
A woman held captive by her estranged boyfriend engineered her own escape by persuading him to drive her to Walmart, California authorities reported. The 25-year-old man took her to a secluded spot near Lytle Creek, where he “beat, raped, and stabbed her multiple times,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Comments / 15