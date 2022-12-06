ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Ruz
1d ago

To me if you are innocent you will fight to prove you are not guilty. Why would you do that, if any of this not true, specially in a place like that. We talking about kids at Disneyland. I have read about this happening in another article too. So sad that person wants to end his life given as gift to enjoy, because some people actually fight for their life with all the pain. Hopefully you will find a peace.

texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

Elementary School Principal in California Commits Suicide After Child Endangerment Charges

An elementary teacher and former school principal in California committed suicide after he jumped from a parking structure at Disneyland. Christopher Christensen, 51 years old, was the former principal of William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, California. During his 22 years of service to the school district, he had previously served as the principal at various schools.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
truecrimedaily

Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his missing 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. According to KTLA-TV, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Inglewood Police Department officers went to a woman’s home on the 300 block of North Market Street after she called regarding her missing granddaughter. The woman reportedly told police her son, Jayveyon Burley, drove to Long Beach to retrieve his two children, but when he got back to Inglewood, only Burley’s son was with him.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sheriff's Department Investigating How Middle School Students Got Cannabis-Laced Gummies

An investigation was underway today to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. "This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

3 students hospitalized after overdosing on cannabis at middle school in Moreno Valley

Three students at Sunnymead Middle School in Moreno Valley were hospitalized Wednesday after ingesting food containing marijuana, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. Fire officials responded to the school, located at 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., around noon after receiving reports that four students had possibly overdosed on an unknown substance. Three of those students were transported […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Person Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A person was found dead Wednesday at Northbridge Park in Santa Clarita. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call at Northbridge Park on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive in Santa Clarita, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It is believed the person ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Mix 97.9 FM

Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified

The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified. According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Content warning below:...
ANAHEIM, CA
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered Behind Elementary School

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

