abccolumbia.com
Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
qcnews.com
1 dead in crash involving school bus in southwest Charlotte; no students hurt: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The crash happened on York Road (S Tryon St) at Youngblood Road. CMPD said there were no students...
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
cn2.com
SC Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision on Gold Hill Road
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a head-on collision on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South in York County. Troopers say the crash happened around 6:45 am today, Tuesday, December 6, two miles east of Tega Cay. Officers say...
qcnews.com
1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle damages equipment
The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.; power is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m. 1K+ without power in west Charlotte after vehicle …. The outage was reported from Remount Road to the West 4th Street Exit around 4:00 p.m.;...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Palisades High School
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash near Palisades High School along York Road in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was on the scene and saw that the accident involved a school bus and a motorcycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were no students...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
WCNC
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
Driver dies in head-on crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a box truck died Tuesday morning in a crash in York County, troopers said. The box truck and a 2009 Ford F-250 hit head-on on Gold Hill Road near Eppington South about two miles east of Tega Cay. The driver of the...
qcnews.com
Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search
KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
Man wanted for shooting in Fairfield County captured by SWAT in York County: Sheriff
Deputies, negotiators, and SWAT are in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive and Brittany Lane in Fort Mill.
‘Kids will be killed’ written on rock thrown into North Carolina daycare by suspect accused of shooting, injuring park ranger, warrants show
A new search warrant details how local and federal authorities connected two separate violent crimes in Charlotte that ultimately led to an arrest.
Upstate man last seen at work, officially declared dead
A Spartanburg County man missing since he went to work at a recycling plant in Greer seven months ago has now been declared legally dead. That ruling was handed down by a county judge in the case of 20 year-old Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon.
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WBTV
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
