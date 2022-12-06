ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

abccolumbia.com

Head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw leaves one woman dead

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— A 61 year-old woman was pronounced dead following a head-on vehicle collision in Kershaw County on Dec. 8. Authorities say they received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a fatal incident on Lockhard Road at Stretch Drive in Camden. The deceased, Tamara Ann Stephens, was traveling East on Lockhart Road and the other vehicle was headed West on the same road when they collided.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Missing K-9 found at Kings Mountain after long search

KINGS MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harnett County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and his handler had a happy reunion after a 25-hour-long search in the Kings Mountain State Park. “That’s the happiest man in York County right there,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said on...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street. According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident. The driver...
ROCK HILL, SC

