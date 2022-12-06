‘God is on my side,’ messages reveal Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Las Vegas assumed he was headed to prison before arrest

Read full article on original website
Rapper who boasted in Youtube video about committing COVID fraud sentenced to prison
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rapper who bragged about getting rich by scamming a COVID relief program in a Youtube video and using stolen identities to obtain money was sentenced to over six years in prison on Wednesday. 8 News Now previously reported that Fontrell Baines, 33, also known as “Nuke Bizzle” was arrested in […]
Police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting
An undercover internet operation carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force resulted in 18 arrests on December 1 and 2.
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI remains jailed on $5K bail
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI remained in custody Wednesday more than two weeks after a judge set bail at $5,000.
‘It’s either us or them:’ Road rage led to confrontation that left driver dead in east Las Vegas shooting
A confrontation on the streets of east Las Vegas led to a shooting that left a driver dead, according to a Metro police arrest report.
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Accused Las Vegas serial killer found incompetent to stand trial
A judge has found a Las Vegas teenager accused of murdering three people incompetent to stand trial.
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
Man accused in beating death of CCDC cellmate
ollowing an autopsy, a medical examiner with the Clark County Coroner's Office determined John Rose died on April 6 from blunt force trauma to the head.f beating Rose, is charged with murder.
Judge commits suspected Las Vegas cold case murderer, rapist to psychiatric facility
A judge has found a Las Vegas man accused of a once-cold case murder and rape incompetent to stand trial.
Free Criminal Record Sealing, Ask-A-Lawyer Event
Free Criminal Record Sealing, Ask-A-Lawyer Event Wednesday. Have you been denied employment or a promotion because of a cannabis conviction or old criminal charges from your past? Have you turned your life around but are reminded of your past when filling out applications?. If so, you may want to attend...
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Las Vegas woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self-defense, police say
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas police say a woman shot and killed a suspected carjacker in self-defense last month and another suspect is still on the run. According to local reports, on Nov. 19, two women were sitting in a parked car waiting to go into a friend's party before three suspects pulled up in a separate vehicle and blocked their car in.
Non-profit visits women’s prison in Nevada to give inmates hope of changing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A non-profit held an event at a Nevada women’s prison on Wednesday, one of the first visits to a state prison since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Prison Fellowship aims to make sure people who are released from incarceration don’t return using Christian teachings to impact change.
Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun
A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 6 12:20 p.m.
Sherry’s Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 6 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Tuesday, Dec. 6 12:20 p.m. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody in October and is facing charges of arson and assault against a protected person following a barricade in his family’s southeast Las Vegas home. 25 inmates refuse...
Officer-involved shooting body camera footage
Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody in October and is facing charges of arson and assault against a protected person following a barricade in his family’s southeast Las Vegas home. Officer-involved shooting body camera footage. Mark Ellsworth, 19, was taken into custody in October and is facing charges...
Nevada Taxicab Authority says it’s seeing violent acts against taxi drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Taxicab Authority reports 58 violent crimes against taxi drivers this year, which is slightly up from the 53 reported last year. Now, the Authority is taking steps to help mitigate violent acts against drivers. Unlike Lyft and Uber which can trace passengers, taxi...
