Washington Court House, OH

Times Gazette

Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
HILLSBORO, OH
peakofohio.com

Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
sciotopost.com

Leasure Indicted on Trafficking/Possession of Drugs in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A woman who has been arrested several times for trafficking and possession of drugs was indicted this week. Elisa Leasure, 49 of Circleville was indicted this week on almost a dozen charges of dealing with drugs. Throughout the summer and fall, Leasure has had several run-ins with the local Circleville Police department that included a search warrant at one of her homes.
NBC4 Columbus

Two shootings on Tuesday net zero suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred Tuesday. At around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital to reports of a victim who walked in with a gunshot wound. CPD discovered a 20-year-old woman had been shot while driving to a friend’s house at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana Citizen

Victim in fatal crash identified

A fatal crash Tuesday morning on Clark Road took the life of Lisa M. Courter, age 57 of Urbana. On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash that had just occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road.
URBANA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired near officers in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a stolen car Tuesday evening after they said someone inside the stolen vehicle fired shots while Dublin police officers were in the area. According to police dispatchers, officers responded to the 6100 block of Sawmill Road around 6:17 p.m. Police said a silver Ford four-door sedan was […]
DUBLIN, OH
informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua man charged for vandalizing cell phone towers

TROY — A Piqua man is facing multiple felony charges for damaging five separate cell phone towers and temporarily disrupting service to local AT&T and Verizon customers. “It’s serious damage,” Troy Police Officer Scott Gates said. “Service was disrupted for probably thousands of customers. The station on South Mulberry Street was offline.”
PIQUA, OH
Record-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 9:27 a.m., Chrystal Shadley, of Pin Oak Place, was arrested after she was found walking down the middle of the street. Breaking and Entering/Obstructing Official Business: At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH

