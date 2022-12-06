Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
49ers legend Jerry Rice calls out Kyle Shanahan for Deebo Samuel injury
San Francisco 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice called out head coach Kyle Shanahan on Instagram after Deebo Samuel’s injury in Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers are heading in the right direction in terms of the playoffs. The issue is that they have been banged up on the offensive side of the ball. During Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers watched as wide receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off with an apparent injury after running up the middle of the line of scrimmage.
Patrick Mahomes invents a new type of throw: Best memes and tweets
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dazzle with his trademark magic by inventing an entirely new way to do a no-look pass. “Creative” is a word often attributed to Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy for the ways in which they continuously innovate the game with marvelous trick plays, but creativity in Kansas City isn’t limited to coaches.
Ludicrous Tyreek Hill fumble return TD makes NFL Twitter go wild: Best memes and tweets
Tyreek Hill has been electric with the Dolphins but nothing has come close to the wild fumble return TD he scored on Sunday Night Football against LA. No one is going to argue that Tyreek Hill has been everything and more that the Miami Dolphins hoped for when they traded for the star wide receiver this offseason. The former Chiefs receiver entered Week 14 leading the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards, having accrued 1,379 through 12 games.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Tom Brady was getting beat so bad that FOX cut away from the game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were being beaten so badly by the 49ers that FOX switched to the Panthers-Seahawks in the third quarter. Remember less than a week ago when Tom Brady reminded everyone in the NFL why he’s the GOAT?. Circumstances couldn’t have been more different on Sunday...
NFL Week 15 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
As the NFL heads into their final stretch of matchups, including the first set of Saturday games to wager on, there's plenty to dissect and take away from a wild Week 14. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like they were going to cover their 8.5-point closing line by a mile and a half, up 27-0 over a Denver Broncos team that hadn't scored more than 23 points all season. Instead, they nearly stormed all the way back in Denver, falling 34-28 against the Chiefs to cover the spread.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes takes accountability for near disaster vs. Broncos
Patrick Mahomes was quick to credit his Kansas City Chiefs teammates after a Week 14 scare vs. the AFC West rival Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs nearly let one slip away to the Denver Broncos, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes’ questionable decision-making. While a win is...
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14
NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
How Raiders player lost his cool and singlehandedly gave Baker Mayfield, Rams a chance (VIDEO)
A Las Vegas Raiders player lost his cool and was one of the main reasons Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams had a chance at a legendary comeback. There are two sides to each dramatic, last-second come-from-behind victory in the NFL. On one side, you have the offensive team who deserves credit for putting together a well-executed two-minute drill to get their points on the board and win the game. And on the other side, you have a defense that has clearly not done its job.
NFL Twitter blasts refs for brutal roughing the passer call against Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were ready to get off the field after a big Jaelen Phillips sack but then the flag came out with a brutal call that sent NFL Twitter mad. Outside of the wildest Tyreek hill touchdown (or any touchdown for that matter) that NFL fans will ever see, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t get anything going on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the defense was doing its best to keep them in the game.
3 causes for concern for the Chiefs in close win over Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to hold on against a surprisingly tough test from the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Despite the win, there are still reasons to worry. The Chiefs were near-10 point favorites on the road against division rival Denver. Yet, that big crooked number didn’t mean anything come the fourth quarter.
Tom Brady looking like Mr. Irrelevant vs. Mr. Irrelevant: Best memes and tweets
Young Brock Purdy made Tom Brady look like an old man in a battle for the real Mr. Irrelevant. Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady got so out of hand that FOX pivoted off its NFC Game of the Week in most regions of the country. It came as quite the...
Lions tackle Taylor Decker dunks on Jalen Reagor for Vikings failed guarantee
Lions tackle Taylor Decker was among those in Detroit who ribbed Vikings WR Jalen Reagor for his failed guarantee of a Minnesota win. If you’re going to guarantee a victory, you sure as hell better be capable of backing up that guarantee. Jalen Reagor of the Vikings wasn’t, and now he’s the laughingstock of Detroit.
Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
Dre Greenlaw asked Tom Brady to sign the ball he intercepted off him (Video)
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw intercepted Tom Brady and then convinced the Buccaneers quarterback to sign the ball after the game. It takes a special kind of bravery to ask a quarterback to sign the ball you intercepted off of them. Dre Greenlaw has it apparently. The 49ers linebacker picked off...
Broncos could have longest active playoff drought by season’s end
The Denver Broncos could potentially have the longest active playoff drought by season’s end. Depending on if the New York Jets take flight in the final quarter of the season, the Denver Broncos might have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. With the Broncos falling to a...
Jets QB Mike White’s latest injury is legitimately terrifying [UPDATED]
New York Jets quarterback Mike White left the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills have taking a very hard hit. The New York Jets offense had been much more productive with Mike White as the starting quarterback than with Zach Wilson. White had a tough challenge, as he took on the Buffalo Bills, who have a stout defense even without pass rusher Von Miller.
Miami Dolphins being dominated at the half as Tua struggles again
The Miami Dolphins are sleepwalking through the first half of their Sunday night game against the Chargers and Tua Tagovailoa continues to look horrible. To be fair to Tua, the entire offense is getting beat up by a Chargers defense that is one of the worst in the league and missing three starters in the secondary. Tonight, the Chargers’ defensive backups are dominating.
