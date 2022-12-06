Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salvation Army kettles aren't fillingMike BerryKewanee, IL
Christmas lights go on in Kewanee parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Police offer high-tech business checksMike BerryKewanee, IL
'Season of Giving' kicks off in Kewanee with two fundraisersSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday CashJason MortonGalesburg, IL
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Quayshan Moore, 29, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He is also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge. According to Quad Cities...
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery. Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers said a man told police two men with women’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested after attempted car theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teenage girl was arrested Tuesday after trying to hijack a vehicle in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Peoria Police Special Investigations Division officers identified the 15-year-old girl as a suspect wanted in connection with two prior incidents, one of which involved motor vehicle theft.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff warns of attempted scams
Henderson Co., Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a series of attempted scams. According to a news release, an individual is contacting citizens via text message, claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree. Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police...
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
KWQC
Additional charges in connection to September homicide in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. On Dec. 6, 17-year-old Corion Thomas and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson were extradited from Oklahoma City to Rock Island. Thomas was initially charged with...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
Central Illinois Proud
Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KWQC
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February 2021. Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in injury, a Class C felony. She initially faced the more serious charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony.
1470 WMBD
Man gets court supervision for DUI, ‘Scott’s Law’ violation
PEKIN, Ill. – A man charged with getting into an accident with an East Peoria squad car which was at the scene of a separate fatal accident has reportedly taken a plea deal in the case. and was sentenced to a year of court supervision. Tazewell County Circuit Court...
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
indherald.com
Grand jury indicts three people for introducing drugs into county jail
HUNTSVILLE | Three people have been indicted for introducing drugs into the detention facility at the Scott County Justice Center. The indictment was part of a light December term for a Scott County grand jury, which returned a total of four indictments on Thursday, Dec. 1. Felicia Nicole Hawkins, 23;...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
KWQC
Boy charged with making threats toward Knoxville School District students
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A boy is facing charges after police say he made threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Monday received a complaint about harassment and threats made to a school, according to deputies. Deputies learned a boy from another...
ourquadcities.com
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
