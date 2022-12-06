ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Trump organization is found guilty in tax fraud case

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDhYR_0jZYeXKg00

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty in tax fraud case.

Trump’s family real estate business was convicted of tax fraud and other related financial crimes on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty of all charges, according to CNN.

The company faced a total of 17 counts and was found guilty in all of them after more than a day of jury deliberations, according to the NYT. The company reportedly gave some executives “off-the-books” perks including fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, private school tuition for relatives and more that no taxes were paid on.

The guilty verdict is a validation for prosecutors in New York who have spent about three years investigating the former president and his businesses according to The Associated Press.

The Trump Organization will be facing a financial punishment of $1.62 million according to the NYT.

The AP said that the financial punishment amount is relatively small for the size of the company but it does make future deals a little more complicated.

Trump was not on trial himself but according to the AP, prosecutors claimed that he was aware of what was happening. Trump and his lawyers reportedly have all denied that claim..

Trump Organization’s former finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, testified in exchange for a five-month jail sentence. According to the AP, he previously pleaded guilty to manipulating the company’s books and his personal compensation package in order to reduce his taxes, which was illegal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
WASHINGTON STATE
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Trump's worst day yet? Herschel loses and his company's guilty of tax fraud

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump added one last name to his 2022 loss column and it's one that's close to his heart. Former football hero Herschel Walker has been a Trump ally since long before he entered politics, so the ex-president has to take it personally that his handpicked candidate decisively lost his bid for the Georgia U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Raphael Warnock. But then, this is just the latest in a long list of Trump-endorsed losers in statewide races this cycle. Whatever he may claim, his record in such races is 2-14.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
122K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy