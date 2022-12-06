Read full article on original website
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Ryanair will be lucky to get 40 new Boeing jets by June - CEO
DUBLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) will be lucky to receive 40 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft by the end of June from the 51 due for delivery, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, potentially impacting the airline's planned growth for 2023.
Delta pilots are in line for huge pay rises worth billions of dollars if they agree to a new contract, report says
Delta has reached a preliminary agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association to increase pay and quality of life, Reuters reported.
Delta offers pilots major pay increase as aviation industry deals with staffing shortages
Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand. If the deal is approved by Delta pilots, it is widely expected to act as a benchmark for contract negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. Delta pilots will get a raise of at least 18% on the date the contract is signed, another 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, according to a draft contract seen by Reuters. They will also get a one-time payment equivalent to a...
travelnoire.com
Pilots At Delta Will Get A 34% Raise
Delta Air Lines has offered its pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand. Pilots Big Pay Day. Delta Airlines is offering their pilots a 34% raise over three years....
United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and its pilots union would set an industry pattern.
JetBlue Introduces New TrueBlue® Loyalty Program, Bringing Added Value and New Perks to Customers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new TrueBlue® loyalty program that offers new perks and more choices as an increasing number of customers look to JetBlue as a trusted source for travel beyond just flights. The new program maintains most of TrueBlue’s signature perks that customers have come to love while also allowing TrueBlue members new opportunities to earn perks and status along the way. The more ways customers interact with JetBlue, the more perks they can earn. From JetBlue Vacations hotel and cruise packages, to cars, stays and activities from Paisly, to many JetBlue flight extras and add-ons, and purchases on all JetBlue credit cards, everyone from infrequent travelers to road warriors can find ways to earn and redeem in JetBlue’s loyalty program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005307/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
monitordaily.com
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
Airlines warn of higher fares from green transition
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Airline passengers face higher ticket prices as the industry moves towards its target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, the head of a global trade association said on Tuesday.
