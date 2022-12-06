NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced a new TrueBlue® loyalty program that offers new perks and more choices as an increasing number of customers look to JetBlue as a trusted source for travel beyond just flights. The new program maintains most of TrueBlue’s signature perks that customers have come to love while also allowing TrueBlue members new opportunities to earn perks and status along the way. The more ways customers interact with JetBlue, the more perks they can earn. From JetBlue Vacations hotel and cruise packages, to cars, stays and activities from Paisly, to many JetBlue flight extras and add-ons, and purchases on all JetBlue credit cards, everyone from infrequent travelers to road warriors can find ways to earn and redeem in JetBlue’s loyalty program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005307/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO