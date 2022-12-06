ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

imagesofoldhawaii.com

Secret Back-Door Short Cut

The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Mariposa's new sunset pau hana menu

Howard Dicus breaks down the figures for single-family homes that went to closing in November. Pacific Rim Report: Impact of China COVID protests on global trade. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains how China's strict COVID restrictions have led to protests and are thus impacting global trade. 3-day...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hoisted high above Honolulu, this star (and its story) radiates holiday magic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every holiday season, a radiant symbol goes up nearly 30 stories above the streets of Downtown Honolulu. The First Hawaiian Center star has become an easily recognizable holiday landmark, and can be seen from miles away. “It’s fun, it’s part of the celebration of the holidays every...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Fire and ice

This week’s UH News Images of the Week are from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship. The two images capture the fire of Maunaloa’s eruption and the ice in snow on Maunakea occurring at the same time on Hawaiʻi Island. Batok (tattoo)
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Real ID deadline moved for the third time

Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: 'Shaka, A Story of Aloha' documentary

HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy

Last Friday wasn't just Veterans Day, it was also National Kindness Day! Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young explains what kindness really means. Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST. |. The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entrepreneurs use Hawaii experiences to drive change in the Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elvin Laceda says his experience in Hawaii was life-changing. “It enabled me to see things differently, and how it can be applied in the Philippines,” he said. While he was a student at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, he created RiceUp ― a program that helps farmers “rise...
HONOLULU, HI

