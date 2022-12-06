Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO