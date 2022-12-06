Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Secret Back-Door Short Cut
The United States became a world power and acquired overseas holdings as a result of the Spanish-American War. Hawai‘i’s strategic location made it critical to the military interests of the United States. (Ireland) The initial studies for the defense of O‘ahu’s south shore called for seacoast batteries westward...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Foodie Fix: Mariposa's new sunset pau hana menu
Howard Dicus breaks down the figures for single-family homes that went to closing in November. Pacific Rim Report: Impact of China COVID protests on global trade. Rob York from the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains how China's strict COVID restrictions have led to protests and are thus impacting global trade. 3-day...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking’ contract cancellation
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man, who had head and chest injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. What The Tech?. What the Tech:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former state official draws heat from Native Hawaiian leaders for abrupt contract cancellation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The multi-million dollar debate over marketing and managing Hawaii tourism heated up Wednesday evening, as Native Hawaiians accused a former state official of insulting their culture and unfairly robbing a Hawaiian organization of a valuable contract. The Hawaii Tourism Authority held an emergency meeting with its $34...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hoisted high above Honolulu, this star (and its story) radiates holiday magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every holiday season, a radiant symbol goes up nearly 30 stories above the streets of Downtown Honolulu. The First Hawaiian Center star has become an easily recognizable holiday landmark, and can be seen from miles away. “It’s fun, it’s part of the celebration of the holidays every...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers ― a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses. At a drug store in East Honolulu, some shelves for adult and children’s cold medicines were empty. Drugmaker Johnson &...
Geographical restrictions imposed in select cases under Safe and Sound
Crime in Waikiki is being addressed, in part, by a crime reduction initiative called “Safe and Sound”, it took effect in September and it is a collaboration between the City’s Prosecuting Attorney’s office and Honolulu Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Shocking’ contract cancellation raises doubts about tourism management agency
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After spending months trying to hammer out a deal, a troubled contracting process to market and manage Hawaii tourism was killed by a state official just before he lost his job with the transition from the Ige to Green administrations. Even though the contract was to be...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Fire and ice
This week’s UH News Images of the Week are from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Center for Maunakea Stewardship. The two images capture the fire of Maunaloa’s eruption and the ice in snow on Maunakea occurring at the same time on Hawaiʻi Island. Batok (tattoo)
The legacy of a Scottish man remains in Waikīkī
Originally from Edinburgh, Scotland, Archibald Cleghorn moved to Hawaiʻi with his family in 1851.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Real ID deadline moved for the third time
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: 'Shaka, A Story of Aloha' documentary
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy
Last Friday wasn't just Veterans Day, it was also National Kindness Day! Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young explains what kindness really means. Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST. |. The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in...
bb.q Chicken’s new location at Aiea Shopping Center
A popular fried chicken spot recently expanded to Aiea Shopping Center
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames tore through a Kakaako warehouse along Queen Street early Wednesday morning, devastating two small businesses. One of them: Used Surfboards Hawaii. The other is the island-favorite Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks. From the street, the colorful storefront is nearly all that remains of the Lin family’s small...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial for security guard killed in Kaneohe stabbing grows with flowers — and unsweetened tea
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Completely unrecognizable': Early-morning blaze turns 2 Kakaako businesses into charred rubble
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entrepreneurs use Hawaii experiences to drive change in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Elvin Laceda says his experience in Hawaii was life-changing. “It enabled me to see things differently, and how it can be applied in the Philippines,” he said. While he was a student at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, he created RiceUp ― a program that helps farmers “rise...
Comments / 3