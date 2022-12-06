ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Four friends are found guilty of kidnapping British ex-public schoolboy, 26, in Italy and chaining him to a stepladder in £6,000 ransom plot - but will be kept under house arrest rather than jailed as they appeal sentences

By Nick Pisa for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Four friends who kidnapped a British former public schoolboy in Italy and held him chained to a stepladder in a bizarre £6,000 ransom plot have been found guilty.

Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days.

Officers were alerted after he texted his family in the UK and told them he was being tortured and beaten by the group, who said they would not free him unless he paid them off.

British detectives alerted counterparts in Italy and Mr Demilecamps was found in an apartment at Monte San Giusto near Ancona after they signal from his phone was traced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pk2bU_0jZYcTaW00
Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days

At a closed doors hearing in Florence, prosecutor Antonino Nastase, outlined the facts the case against Rubens Beliga Gnaga, 19, Ahemd Rajraji, 22, Dona Conte, 23, and his girlfriend Aurora Carpani, 21.

He demanded jail terms of between eight and 10 years for the gang describing Mr Demilcamps ordeal as 'horrific and traumatic'.

The group were held within hours of the call being traced and charged at a preliminary hearing last October where they opted for a fast track trial.

At that hearing Mr Demilecamps, who was educated at a £36,000 a year Lord Wandsworth College in Hampshire, told the court he had been kidnapped 200 miles away in Florence while staying at a hostel.

He said he was bundled into a van and driven to Monte San Giusto, describing his kidnap he said: 'My captors had seen me spending lavishly. They kicked and punched me, used a taser and pepper spray, then dragged me into a car and gave me tranquilisers.

'They drove me to Monte San Giusto. I was held underwater in a bath and beaten.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gl5Iv_0jZYcTaW00
At that hearing Mr Demilecamps, who was educated at a £36,000 a year Lord Wandsworth College in Hampshire, told the court he had been kidnapped 200 miles away in Florence while staying at a hostel

He added how he had sent texts to family and friends asking for them to send him money as quickly as possible but instead his divorced parents Patrick Demilcamps and Jalaleh McCall, alerted police and the plot was foiled.

But just days later eyebrows were raised after pictures emerged of him partying with his alleged kidnappers with some claiming it may have all been part of a plot to get money from his unsuspecting family.

This was fuelled after it emerged he knew all four kidnappers well after spending much of the summer of 2021 in the company of the gang.

Rajraji even had a video of Mr Demilecamps diving off rocks into a river with the group – seemingly none the worse for wear.After the day long case on Monday judge Federico Zampoli sentenced Rajraji to eight years, Conte and Gnaga five years and two months and Carpani to three years and three months.

However none of the gang will go to jail immediately and they will serve their sentences under house arrest until an automatic appeal is considered next year.

Michele Zuccaro, who represented Mr Demilecamps, told MailOnline: 'I have spoken to Sam and he is delighted that the judicial system has found in his favour and the gang have been convicted.

'He went through a very traumatic and shocking ordeal and is still suffering the effects now more than a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsuVO_0jZYcTaW00
It emerged that Mr Demilecamps knew all four kidnappers well after spending much of the summer of 2021 in the company of the gang

'The evidence presented to the court consisted of the mobile phone message between the gang which showed them planning and executing the kidnap.

'Sam is relieved that the court believed him because the defence strategy was to suggest that this was all a plot cooked up with his help when quite clearly it wasn't and he was all the while an innocent victim.'

Vando Scheggia, Rajraji's lawyer, spoke for the four and told MailOnline: 'As we have always said this was no kidnap plot and my client and the other accused all deny the charges against them.

'They all knew each other and we have shown how they all knew each other, Mr Demilecamps boasted how wealthy he was but really he didn't have very much. He was in the flat of his own free will and he was not tortured or beaten.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM5m2_0jZYcTaW00
The former boarding school pupil – who describes himself as an ‘adrenaline junkie’ – has in the past needed emergency help for jumping off a cliff for a dare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KujkY_0jZYcTaW00
Mr Demilecamps being rescued after a friend dared him to jump into the sea from a 180ft cliff at the resort of Taormina, Sicily in 2016

He had been lent money by the four and they allowed him to stay in the flat while he arranged to get them the money he owed them – that's it, nothing more this isn't some Mafiosi kidnap it's very trivial.'

Mr Scheggia added: 'Mr Demilecamps was not handcuffed to the step ladder, rather he had the others handcuff him so that when he sent pictures to his family they could see he was in distress and send the money.

'We will be appealing this sentence and the four will be serving this initial custodial period at home as they are under house arrest.'

It is not the first time Mr Demilecamps, who lives in Brighton, who describes himself as an 'adrenaline junkie' has made the headlines – in 2016 he broke a vertebra after leaping 180ft into the sea from a cliff at Taormina, Sicily, for a bet.

Comments / 12

l fidler
4d ago

so called "friends". a woman lost her life in Mexico to so called "friends"

Reply
18
Niki Khiaroscuro
4d ago

I believe him. He probably did party w/them & they saw his spending, kidnapped him & as a back-up had pix of him. Additionally, they could use those same pix to show his parents they actually had him in order to get paid.

Reply
2
Gayle Kliemann
4d ago

26? Long time since he was a schoolboy!

Reply
14
Related
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
Daily Mail

Napa Valley wine mogul, 35, whose family is worth $1.9 BILLION is arrested on firearms and meth charges after anonymous tip: Banned from owning guns over 2017 conviction for assaulting an EMT and his girlfriend who he married months later

A family member behind the Napa Valley wine empire Trinchero Family Estates faces potential felony firearm charges after he was arrested last week. Carlo Trinchero, 35, whose family is worth 1.9 billion with popular wine brands including Sutter Home and Ménage à Trois, was arrested on Friday after police received an anonymous tip that he was in possession of guns despite being a convicted felon.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs

The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Independent

Idaho police offer new details about slain student Kaylee Goncalves’ dog at the crime scene

The dog found unharmed inside the home where four University of Idaho students were butchered in their beds did not tamper with the crime scene and was not discovered in the same room as any of the victims, it has been revealed.Moscow Police said in an update on Monday that Murphy, the pet dog that victim Kaylee Goncalves shared with her former long-term boyfriend, was found in a room where the crimes had not been committed.“Officers did not find any evidence on the dog and there was no indication the animal had entered the crime scene,” the statement said.It...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
The Independent

Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17

Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014. The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine. Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail. Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryAutumn Budget: Key points from chancellor's statementWatch in full: Jeremy Hunt announces spending cuts and tax rises in Autumn Budget
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy