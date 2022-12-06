ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Bill Cosby sued by 5 new women for sexual assault; reps call action "frivolous"

By Aaron Katersky
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGKFT_0jZYbONu00

Actor Bill Cosby is facing new accusations of sexual assault and battery from five women under New York's new Adult Survivors Act, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in New York state court by actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl, who each appeared on The Cosby Show, as well as Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. The filling accuses Cosby of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment; the lawsuit also names NBC, the show's production company and the studio where the Emmy-winning sitcom was shot.

Cosby "used his power, fame, and prestige, including the power, fame and prestige given to him by defendants NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Inc., and The Carsey-Werner Company, LLC, to misuse his enormous power in such a nefarious, horrific way," according to the lawsuit.

Representatives for the embattled Cosby responded to the filing in an email to ABC News. "Unwilling to accept that Actor & Comedian Bill Cosby was vindicated by the PA State Supreme Court almost a year and a half ago, five (5) previous alleged accusers have resurfaced to file a frivolous civil lawsuit against Mr. Cosby in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County New York."

The statement continued, "For the record, these alleged accusers were once represented by [attorney Gloria Allred] and were a part of parade of accusers back in 2014 through 2016. As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it's ALL ABOUT MONEY."

Cosby's reps concluded, "We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5

A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Weinstein Doomed After Disaster Rape Trial, Accusers Say

Before he was a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein ruled Hollywood, acting as the tastemaker who decided the fate of cult-classic films and launched some of the most successful careers in industry history. But according to Los Angeles prosecutors, the now nearly-blind 70-year-old was actually a “degenerate rapist” who sexually assaulted at least four women between 2003 and 2014—and he still needs to face a fresh reckoning.“We know he thought he was so powerful that people would excuse his behavior. ‘That’s just Harvey being Harvey.’ ‘That’s just Hollywood’… It’s time for the defendant’s reign of terror to end,” Deputy District Attorney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Deadline

Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; “Fight Is Far From Over,” Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update

UPDATED with retrial date, plus Jane Does and defense lawyer statement: Danny Masterson’s trial for forcible rape has been declared a mistrial. The jury in the former That ’70s Show star’s trial say they were unable to reach a verdict on any of the three criminal counts that Masterson faced. The six-man/six-woman panel informed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Wednesday afternoon that they were stuck. “After thorough and considerable discussion, it is clear that we as jurors are adamant about maintaining our individual positions on each of the three counts,” the jurors said in a letter read aloud by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Sailor’s Conviction Tossed Because Judge Was Actually Unlicensed

The conviction and sentence for a U.S. Navy member accused of photographing nude shipmates without consent was tossed by a military appeal’s court Thursday after it emerged that the judge wasn’t licensed at the time. Aviation Electrician’s Mate First Class Aaren Painter, a USS Essex sailor, was convicted in February—but the judge, Commander Andrea K. Lockhart, had failed to pay her California bar dues, meaning she was suspended between July 2021 and March 2022. The Navy has since “implemented key corrective measures,” a spokesman told The Military Times. Before attending their initial training, all new military judges will be required to provide proof of their licenses and they will be required to keep providing proof annually, the spokesman said. So far it’s the only case that’s has been overturned because of Lockhart’s blunder. A rehearing has been authorized for Painter.Read it at The Navy Times
CALIFORNIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Officer who knelt on George Floyd's back sentenced

NEW YORK — J. Alexander Kueng, a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during the fatal May 2020 arrest, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison Friday. Kueng, 29, had pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting in second-degree manslaughter in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
abovethelaw.com

Sam Alito Successfully Deploys The Shaggy Defense

We discuss the crackerjack investigation the Supreme Court performed into allegations that Justice Sam Alito has a history of leaking decisions. After a religious leader confessed to lobbying efforts that included leaks from Alito concerning key decisions, Alito told the Court “it wasn’t me” and, remarkably, they just accepted that and called it a day. Speaking of decisions, the Eleventh Circuit finally put a stop to Judge Aileen Cannon’s string of zany decisions in the Trump seized documents case. Also, a former Biglaw partner thrust herself in the spotlight to bemoan her firm for enforcing the bare minimum of anti-harassment policies and a pair of law schools controversially announces a merger.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy