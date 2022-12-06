1 dead, 1 injured in York County head-on crash between Tega Cay and Fort Mill

One driver was killed and the other hurt Tuesday in a fatal northern York County head-on crash near Interstate 77, officials said.

The collision happened on Gold Hill Road near the intersection of Eppington South, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol .

The driver of an Isuzu box truck died after colliding with a Ford pickup truck Tuesday before 7 a.m, Miller said.

The Ford truck driver was injured but a condition of that person was not available.

The York County Coroner has not yet released the name of the person who died.

The coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened between Fort Mill and Tega Cay, south of the North Carolina state line with Charlotte.

