Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, according to multiple reports.
This comes just one day after his release from the Carolina Panthers.PREVIOUS | Carolina Panthers release Baker Mayfield
The move by the Rams adds depth with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve.
Mayfield played seven games with the Panthers with a 57.8 completion percentage, 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold.
