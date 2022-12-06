ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWaud_0jZYZz1p00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, according to multiple reports.

This comes just one day after his release from the Carolina Panthers.

PREVIOUS | Carolina Panthers release Baker Mayfield

The move by the Rams adds depth with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve.

Mayfield played seven games with the Panthers with a 57.8 completion percentage, 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold.

