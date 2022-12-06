Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield after being released by Panthers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, according to multiple reports.

This comes just one day after his release from the Carolina Panthers.

The move by the Rams adds depth with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve.

Mayfield played seven games with the Panthers with a 57.8 completion percentage, 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold.

