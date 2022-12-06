Denise Richards Pays Tribute To ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ Mom Kirstie Alley: ‘Heart Of Gold’

Image Credit: Everett Collection

Denise Richards remembered her Drop Dead Gorgeous co-star Kirstie Alley after her shocking death from cancer at the age of 71. The RHOBH alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to share her thoughts. “Kirstie is one of the funniest, nicest & strongest women I’ve ever met,” she wrote. “I am so lucky & grateful that I got to do a movie with her playing my mom. I was quite intimidated to work with her but she immediately made me feel so comfortable. She had a heart of gold & deep love for animals. Her laugh was infectious & she lit up every room she walked into. Kirstie you are loved by so many & will be so very missed. Prayers to your kids & grandkids.”

Denise’s statement comes after she starred with Kirstie in 1999’s Drop Dead Gorgeous with the late actress. In the mockumentary, Denise played pageant contestant Rebecca Ann “Becky” Leeman, who was the daughter of Kirstie’s character, Gladys Leeman. Gladys was the head of the pageant organizing committee and a former pageant winner. The funny feature made a lasting impression and remains a fan favorite of both Denise and Kirstie’s followers.

Denise’s loving words about Kirstie were just some of the many words that were shared by some of Kirstie’s other co-stars and friends. John Travolta, who starred in the Look What’s Talking movies with the beauty, immediately took to Instagram to share memorable photos of her and a heartbreaking caption. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelsey Grammer, Valerie Bertinelli, Tim Allen, and more also shared their devastation and loving thoughts for Kirstie. “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life,” Jamie wrote. “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Like Jamie, Abigail Breslin starred with Kirstie in Scream Queens and took to her Instagram to share a tribute. “RIP @kirstiealley you were a great lady. I’m so happy I got to work with you on Scream Queens season 2 and always chuckled at the way you put your name in my phone. I hope you’re resting peacefully now. Love to Kirsties family and friends. Xx”, she wrote alongside a screenshot of Kirstie’s phone contact which read, “Kirstie (like thirsty).”

Kirstie’s death was announced by her son, William, and daughter, Lillie, in a tweet on her official Twitter account on Dec. 5. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”