Visitation restricted at UT Medical Center due to flu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is restricting visitation due to the flu.
Anyone under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness including cough, congestion, or stomach upset is restricted from visiting patients within the medical center.
In the interest of public health, UT Medical Center is temporarily restricting visitation, effective December 2022. Those under age 12 and anyone with any illness (cough, congestion, stomach upset) are restricted from visiting patients at this time. Thank you for your cooperation.
This is a developing story.
According to Walgreens Flu Index , Knoxville ranks at number 2 market for flu activity and Tennessee ranks as the number 1 state for flu activity. To keep the flu from spreading further, UTMC strongly advises people to get a flu shot and avoid people who are sick.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, muscle aches, extreme tiredness, sore throat, dry cough and runny or stuffy nose.
