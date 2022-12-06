Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW FOR MLW WAR CHAMBER 2023 IN NYC
For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!. Major League Wrestling today announced its New York City return on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom headlined by the War Chamber match. Tickets go on sale Thursday December 8 at 10 a.m. eastern at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.
PWMania
West Coast Pro Announces Queen Of Indies Tournament
Top indy promotion West Coast Pro has announced that they will hold the first ever Queen of Indies tournament in May of 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. Numerous talent have already expressed their interest in being a part of this tournament including indy...
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
PWMania
NJPW Star Shingo Takagi Returns To Dragon Gate, Scheduled For 12/25 Show
NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi made his return to Dragon Gate after a 4 year absence. Dragon Gate held an event on December 6th at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. During the show Shingo Takagi surprised everyone in attendance as he made his return to the promotion. Shingo Takagi debuted in Dragon...
PWMania
First-Ever Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Announced
The first-ever live episode of NWA Powerrr will air next month. The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 31. The show will be broadcast live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket sales will begin this Friday at 12 p.m. ET on nwatix.com.
PWMania
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
ewrestlingnews.com
Indie Wrestler B3cca Appears For WWE & AEW On Back-To-Back Shows
Independent wrestler B3cca has become the latest name on the elite list of talent to appear for both WWE and All Elite Wrestling within the same week. Fightful Select reports that B3cca served as one of the dealers in JBL’s poker invitational during this week’s episode of RAW.
PWMania
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
PWMania
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
PWMania
Will Sasha Banks Be At The Tokyo Dome?
Just last week, I penned an article about Sasha Banks’ future in pro wrestling, discussing the latest rumors around the next move in her career. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported that there were “money talks” between the two sides before he reported that she was backstage at a WWE live event in Mexico, which would suggest that fences could be mended between the two parties. While I never doubted her talent or star power, I mentioned that prehaps it was best that she step away from the sport for an extended period of time to start fresh down the road. More than anything, I emphasized that the company might be hesitant to invest too much stock or television time into her character upon her return because she has a track record of walking out on a live television show just before it went on the air. That’s not good business, and at some point, the office has to measure the risk/reward of the Sasha Banks situation. What if she was unhappy with a creative direction before a live pay-per-view when she’s booked in the main event and refuses to go to the ring?
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Says Good Riddance To William Regal After AEW Exit
William Regal surprised the entire wrestling community when he showed up at AEW Revolution earlier this year. Following his debut, he quickly formed the Blackpool Combat Club. That faction featured two of AEW’s top stars, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Now, the BCC is no more, and Chris Jericho seems very happy about this.
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/12/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. * Mike...
PWMania
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
PWMania
Wendy’s & Pro Wrestling
It might be cliché, but there are times when things in professional wrestling, a sport, known for its carny shenanigans as much as its spectacle, go full circle. Usually, I don’t write much about myself in this column, simply because it’s not relevant to the topics that I cover. Essentially, you click on these articles (and I thank you for it) to read about pro wrestling, not me. While my Twitter account is still in limbo because the new algorithms thought I was a bot despite having the account for 10 years, some readers know from my social media that I’ve been a play-by-play announcer on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for almost 14 years. Side note, I filed an appeal last week to let Twitter Support know that I am an actual person and not a spam account, but I haven’t received a reply yet. Anyway, over the course of the years I’ve worked behind the mic in the sport, there were definitely times when I just shook my head at some of the shady business tactics or ridiculous antics that could only happen in pro wrestling. On the flip side, I’ve also had a chance to work with and meet some wonderful people, including some of those that I watched from the audience at a younger age.
PWMania
Dustin Rhodes Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires and Why 2023 Will Be His Final in the Ring
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today. Rhodes elaborated on why 2023 will be his final year in the ring:. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke in the business and he wasn’t in the best shape and he was on a walker. I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited about it, hungry and passionate. I still am, but I saw him and I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk.”
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Gets a New Name
Valerie Loureda has a new name, which appears to be inspired by a popular 1980s television show. Valerie Loureda revealed her new name on Twitter as Lola Vice. The last name is inspired by the TV show “Miami Vice.”. In July, the 23-year-old Cuban American signed with WWE and...
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to History-Making 100th Defeat
Serpentico has changed the course of AEW history. Serpentico lost to Lee Moriarty in singles action on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Serpentico suffered his 100th career defeat in AEW. According to the official AEW website, Serpentico had a record of 13-99 going into Monday’s Elevation episode. His...
PWMania
The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?
The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand. “We never...
Comments / 0