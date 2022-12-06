Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
nodq.com
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
PWMania
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
PWMania
Renee Paquette On Sami Zayn In The Bloodline: “I Have Loved Him For Quite Some Time”
Renee Paquette recently appeared as a guest on The Sports Media podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW broadcast team member spoke about Sami Zayn’s work as part of the ongoing storyline involving The Bloodline in WWE with Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Was Asked by Kevin Owens if He Could Do a Dusty Rhodes Tribute for WarGames
In his second WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Kevin Owens paid tribute to the late, great Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Universal Champion competed in the match alongside Sheamus, Drew McIntrye, Ridge Holland, and Butch against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn), but the babyface team fell short.
PWMania
WWE Being “Extra Cautious” With Injured Wrestler Due to Upcoming Event in 2023
The Creed Brothers vs. Sanga & Veer Mahaan was scheduled for Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event. However, the match was canceled during Wednesday’s episode of NXT because Julius needed more tests after suffering a potential rib injury. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Julius is fine...
PWMania
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
PWMania
West Coast Pro Announces Queen Of Indies Tournament
Top indy promotion West Coast Pro has announced that they will hold the first ever Queen of Indies tournament in May of 2023. The tournament is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. Numerous talent have already expressed their interest in being a part of this tournament including indy...
Ricky Starks wins AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal
Starks will face MJF for both the ring and AEW World Championship at Winter is Coming next week.
PWMania
John Morrison Confirmed For MLW Blood and Thunder on 1/7/22
Major League Wrestling has announced via social media that former WWE/IMPACT star John Morrison will be competing at the January 7th Blood and Thunder event to take place in Philadelphia. As Morrison is known for changing his name to reference each promotion he works for, he will be known as Johnny Fusion in MLW.
PWMania
GCW Returning to NYC on March 17, 2023
Game Changer Wrestling fans in New York City have something to get excited about as the promotion has announced that they will be returning to The Big Apple on Friday March 17 at The Melrose Ballroom. GCW was last at The Melrose Ballroom on June 18th. Jon Moxley successfully defended...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/7/22)
Going into Winter is Coming there was largely positive out of this show. A great main event tag team match between FTR and The Acclaimed, while also having Darby Allin challenge Samoa Joe for the TNT title. MJF and Ricky Starks also went toe to toe on the microphone. Diamond...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Responds to Criticism of Her WWE Survivor Series Match Against Shotzi
Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her WWE Survivor Series match against Shotzi during her YouTube live stream. Rousey also addressed the apron DDT incident. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well I had...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Released WWE Superstar Making AEW Debut
This week on Dynamite it was announced that AEW All Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy would be defending his title on Rampage. Kip Sabian confronted Cassidy and told him that he couldn’t challenge for the belt because he’s hurt, so he told Sabian to find someone who could. Trent...
PWMania
Wendy’s & Pro Wrestling
It might be cliché, but there are times when things in professional wrestling, a sport, known for its carny shenanigans as much as its spectacle, go full circle. Usually, I don’t write much about myself in this column, simply because it’s not relevant to the topics that I cover. Essentially, you click on these articles (and I thank you for it) to read about pro wrestling, not me. While my Twitter account is still in limbo because the new algorithms thought I was a bot despite having the account for 10 years, some readers know from my social media that I’ve been a play-by-play announcer on the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for almost 14 years. Side note, I filed an appeal last week to let Twitter Support know that I am an actual person and not a spam account, but I haven’t received a reply yet. Anyway, over the course of the years I’ve worked behind the mic in the sport, there were definitely times when I just shook my head at some of the shady business tactics or ridiculous antics that could only happen in pro wrestling. On the flip side, I’ve also had a chance to work with and meet some wonderful people, including some of those that I watched from the audience at a younger age.
PWMania
WWE Storyline Update on Alexa Bliss’ Character Direction
Alexa Bliss made a comment last month about not knowing where her character is at and how she’s still trying to change. In recent weeks, there have been subliminal hints of a character change on television. Bliss defeated Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross, as seen on this week’s episode...
PWMania
Latest News on William Regal’s AEW Departure and WWE Future, Triple H – Tony Khan, and More
As PWMania.com previously reported, William Regal is returning to WWE after AEW President Tony Khan granted his release after Regal asked for his contract’s option year to not be exercised. Khan stated earlier this week that although Regal is returning to WWE, he is still under contract to AEW for the remainder of this month. You can read what Khan had to say during the ROH Final Battle media call on Wednesday by clicking here.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE RAW (Video)
This week’s WWE RAW featured a touching tribute to the late great Umaga. Sikoa hit Kevin Owens in the corner of the ring with the Asiatic spike and the Samoan Bulldozer (hip attack) during a post-match attack following the Unified World Tag Team Title match. The tribute comes just one day after Umaga would have turned 49.
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to History-Making 100th Defeat
Serpentico has changed the course of AEW history. Serpentico lost to Lee Moriarty in singles action on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Serpentico suffered his 100th career defeat in AEW. According to the official AEW website, Serpentico had a record of 13-99 going into Monday’s Elevation episode. His...
