FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol's winter parking ban to soon take effect
BRISTOL – The city’s winter parking ban is set to begin next Thursday. The annual ban – which is enforced regardless of whether or not the area sees winter weather – prohibits vehicles from being parked on any city street between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Lane Closures Planned On Stretches Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk County
State officials announced several upcoming lane closures on the Long Island Expressway.The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect closures on the LIE in Suffolk County to facilitate bridge and highway maintenance operations.On Thursday, Dec. 8, the westbound HOV an…
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven building official issues Tweed airport 2nd cease-and-desist for unauthorized parking
NEW HAVEN — For the second time in just over two weeks, city Building Official Jim Turcio has issued a cease-and-desist order to Tweed New Haven Regional Airport for improperly parking vehicles in a location not approved as a parking lot. "They were parking cars on the grass near...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
westportjournal.com
Red alert: Despite qualms, new restaurant’s awnings OK’d
WESTPORT — A new downtown restaurant was served up approval by the Architectural Review Board and Historic District Commission on Tuesday — at least for its bright red awnings and its sign. The Original Pancake House, a West Coast chain, plans to open its Westport location at 35/43...
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-91 South in Rocky Hill
A car fire on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill shut down two lanes Wednesday morning.
Tow truck companies push for rate increase for non-consensual tows
They're asking the DMV for a rate increase for non-consensual tows.
Eyewitness News
18-year old crashes vehicle into a rock wall
PLAINFIELD, CT. (WFSB) - Police were dispatched to an area in Plainfield about a car crashing into a rock wall. On early Thursday morning around 7:30 A.M., Plainfield police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash. Information released that 18-year old Jordyn Reynolds was driving in a 2002...
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford
A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
New Britain Herald
Air Temp Mechanical Services reopens in Berlin
BERLIN - Town officials recently joined a local family in celebrating the relocation of their business to town. Air Temp Mechanical Services just reopened at 63 Fuller Way in Berlin, the former site of Polamer Precision. “I started the company in Hartford in 2001,” owner Jeff Leone told the Herald...
westportjournal.com
Police: Man in four-car crash faces DUI charge
WESTPORT — A driver involved in a four-car crash near one of the town’s busiest intersections in September has been charged with driving while impaired. John Siddell, 51, of Westport, in addition driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was charged with failure to obey traffic control and failure to drive in an established lane in connection with the accident.
hk-now.com
Haddam: Job Opening – Senior Center Activities Coordinator
(December 8, 2022) —The Town of Haddam is hiring for a Senior Center Activities Coordinator – 18 hours a week. The Activities Coordinator is responsible for organizing and implementing. activities, outings and events for the Town of Haddam Senior Center. The activities. are designed to increase socialization, entertainment,...
zip06.com
Life by the Water
Located in the heart of the Pine Orchard Association, this home is perfect for a weekend getaway, summer home, or even year-round living. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and four bedrooms, this Colonial is just a short walk or drive to the water and nearby shops and restaurants.. The main floor...
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
