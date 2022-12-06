Read full article on original website
WHIZ
House Fire on Lewis Drive
The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
wccsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Union Twp. Accident
State Police in Huntingdon County say a 66-year-old man was killed this morning after being hit by a vehicle. He was a first responder on scene of a previous crash. Troopers say Kurt Keilhofer responded to a crash in the area of Hares Valley Road in Union Township this morning.
2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
abc23.com
School Bus Hits Gas Mane
A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
Lack of Parking impacts a new DuBois event center, restaurant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new establishment in DuBois raised some concerns with Sandy Township zoning ordinances for not having enough parking. The Angry Goat an event center, bar, and restaurant in the Doolittle Station complex had to buy 6 acres of land to add more parking for guests. “Yeah one of the big […]
Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
Basket raffle to benefit Cambria County family
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Nov. 29, Nevaeh Rose Bartlebaugh was born and she was diagnosed with anencephaly. Now, family members are hosting a basket raffle to help with the medical and funeral expenses. According to the CDC, Anencephaly is a rare and fatal disease that affects about 1 in every 4,600 babies. Babies […]
New Domino’s location opening in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Domino’s is moving to a new location for a bigger and renovated store with a soft opening on Friday, Dec. 9. The restaurant is moving downtown to 614 Washington St. from its smaller store on 1301 Moore Street. The store will be open Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11 from […]
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
State police searching for stolen pickup truck from Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man. Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the […]
WHIZ
Two Charged After Lengthy Investigation
Two Coshocton County residents are in trouble with law after a four month investigation. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Kenneth Humphrey II and 35-year-old Shane D. Phillips were charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony. The Sheriff’s Office said December 6, the two suspects...
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
