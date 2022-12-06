ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line of Duty favourites to star together in gripping new Amazon Prime thriller The Rig as Martin Compston speaks out on new six-part drama

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A large chunk of the cast of Line of Duty are set to appear in new Amazon Prime supernatural thriller The Rig.

The drama will follow the lives of a crew of workers stationed on an oil rig in the North Sea - with the likes of Martin Compston, 38, who plays AC-12’s Det Insp Steve Arnott on the BBC's Line of Duty - starring in the six-part show.

Martin will be joined by Owen Teale, 61, who played Chief Constable Osborne, Mark Bonnar, 54, who portrayed Det Chief Con Mike Dryden, and Richard Pepple, 41, who took on the role of Sergeant Kyle Ferringham, while actress Rochenda Sandall, 33, who played gangster Lisa McQueen, will also appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKEy8_0jZYL5le00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxDG3_0jZYL5le00

Line of Duty director John Strickland was also brought on board to oversee the project, his first with Amazon Prime, which was filmed entirely in Scotland.

The series, created by David Macpherson, will tell the tale of a crew of oil rig workers who, as they are about the leave the Kinloch Bravo rig on the North Sea and return to the mainland, are engulfed by a mysterious fog which rolls in and cuts off communication to the rest of the world.

In the following days, the group are driven to their limits as they suffer the fall out, with many of the workers suffering psychological difficulties as a result of the bizarre fog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jJVi_0jZYL5le00
Setting the scene: The drama will follow the lives of a crew of workers stationed on an oil rig in the North Sea (Mark Bonnar pictured for The Rig)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ueWZ_0jZYL5le00
Screen star: Mark Bonnar, 54, who portrayed Det Chief Con Mike Dryden in Line of Duty, is starring in The Rig (Mark pictured in Line of Duty)

Martin said, according to The Sun: 'It’s mad. The last series of Line Of Duty on at the same time as filming on The Rig.

'We all had such a laugh on Line Of Duty together and this is such an ensemble piece.'

The Rig is due to air on Amazon Prime next year, from Friday 6 January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm2mL_0jZYL5le00
Cast member: Richard Pepple, 41, who took on the role of Sergeant Kyle Ferringham in Line of Duty (right), is also starring in The Rig (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooYTH_0jZYL5le00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZzJA_0jZYL5le00
Acting out: Rochenda Sandall, 33, who played gangster Lisa McQueen, will also appear in The Rig (Rochenda pictured for The Rig)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5ni1_0jZYL5le00
Switching sides: Rochenda is seen here as Lisa McQueen in Line of Duty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fePez_0jZYL5le00

It comes after Adrian Dunbar has revealed he's keen on filming a seventh series of Line Of Duty since the shoot 'wasn't quite as fun' with Covid restrictions.

The actor, 64, best known for his role as Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings, added fuel to speculation the BBC drama could be returning to the small screen after the last series first aired in May last year, with no definite plans for a new season announced yet.

He told Radio Times: 'There's no update yet on whether we can expect a seventh season. I think generally there's a willingness amongst everybody to do something but I think we're just gonna have to wait a little bit longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkoFp_0jZYL5le00
On air: Owen Teale, 61, who played Chief Constable Osborne in BBC show Line of Duty is pictured here for The Rig
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlNly_0jZYL5le00
Playing the part: Owen is seen here as Chief Constable Osborne in BBC police drama Line of Duty

'It wasn't quite as fun. We couldn't hangout, we couldn't go out. We were all in a kind of bubble so it just didn't have the same feel – which is one of the reasons we'd like to do another one.'

When asked whether he would be available to reprise his role in a spin-off series, the Irish star replied: 'You'll always be in the market for considering whatever people throw at you.

'So I mean, that would be interesting. Yes is the answer to that, I suppose.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0M6O_0jZYL5le00
Exciting: Adrian Dunbar has revealed he's keen on filming a seventh series of Line Of Duty since the shoot 'wasn't quite as fun' with Covid restrictions (pictured in November 2022)

