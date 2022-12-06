ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared

By Jessica Warren, Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city.

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions.

Trains into the city were cancelled because the scene of the fire, which could be seen more than 15 miles away, is close to the main railway line and Wolverhampton railway station.

National Rail said rail users passing through the area should expect delays of up to an hour today, while Avanti West Coast apologised to passengers who reported being stuck on their trains for up to two hours and said services had resumed, via an alternative route, by 1am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK4xV_0jZYHH8H00
More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swz3C_0jZYHH8H00
A major incident has been declared following a massive fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmoDX_0jZYHH8H00
Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmYPH_0jZYHH8H00
Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUY2C_0jZYHH8H00

One woman, who lives in the Bradmore area of the city around three miles from the scene of the fire, told BBC WM: 'The sky is red.'

A man who lives in Barr Beacon 11 miles away called the radio station to report seeing 'a big fireball go up' and 'large flames'.

Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads, adding that the public should stay away from the area. West Midlands Ambulance Service was also there providing 'specialist resources'.

'We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m,' West Midlands Fire Service said.

'All nearby trains have been stopped. Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance. Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal. A thermal imaging drone has been brought into use to provide us with an aerial view of the incident, helping inform operational decisions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tkgdm_0jZYHH8H00
Smoke billows into the sky during a major incident in Horsley Fields
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPXrj_0jZYHH8H00
Firefighters at the scene of a huge fire in Wolverhampton

Earlier they said: 'Just after 9pm on 5th December 2022, we were called to a large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton. The entire factory, measuring approximately 15m x 30m, is involved in fire.

'Four fire engines initially responded. Our response was quickly increased due to the scale of the fire, and we now have more than 20 of our appliances in attendance. Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as our crews continue to tackle the blaze.

'Just after 10pm, we declared this a major incident, due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses. If you live in the local area, please keep windows and doors closed.

'We are working with other agencies, such as Police, Ambulance and Network Rail, as we continue to deal with this incident.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slwgg_0jZYHH8H00

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Huge blaze which closed railway line started deliberately, investigators believe

Fire investigators have said they believe a major blaze which destroyed several derelict factory buildings in Wolverhampton was started deliberately.A major incident was declared on Monday, with more than 100 firefighters tackling the overnight blaze which disrupted rail services and led to the evacuation of homes.The fire on a site off Lower Horseley Fields saw all trains on an adjoining railway line stopped shortly after it was reported at about 9pm on Monday.At its height, 28 fire engines were on the scene, with commanders using a thermal imaging drone to identify hotspots in the blaze.In an update on Thursday, West...
The Independent

Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?

The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC

Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas

A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
The Independent

When are the train strikes happening and what impact will they have?

Train passengers face weeks of disruption over Christmas and into the New Year.Here the PA news agency answers eight key questions on what is happening.-What is the dispute about?Trade unions representing railway workers at Network Rail and train operating companies have been engaged in a long running row over jobs, pay and conditions.-Which workers are going on strike in the coming weeks?Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).-When are the strikes happening?There are two 48-hour strikes planned for before Christmas, and two in the New Year.The affected dates in December are Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,...
The Independent

Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike

For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
BBC

'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing

A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
The Independent

Roads ‘could come to a standstill’ as National Highways workers go on strike

Union members working on England’s roads have announced 12 days of strike action over Christmas and the new year.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways, who plan, design, build, operate and maintain the country’s roads, will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.The union said the action risks bringing roads to a standstill.We know our members’ action could inconvenience travellers who plan to visit their relatives over the festive period, but our members have been placed in this situation by a government that won’t listen to its own...
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
The Independent

Train strikes over Christmas as RMT’s Mick Lynch announces more rail walkouts

The RMT union has announced that its planned rail strikes in the coming weeks will go ahead, with additional industrial action to take place over Christmas.Following a meeting with Network Rail, the union’s general secretary Mick Lynch told reporters on Monday that the RMT was giving its members a week to vote on the organisation’s most recent offer – but was advising them to reject it.“At the moment we’ve not got the means to a solution,” Mr Lynch said.Despite putting the offer to union members, Mr Lynch announced that all of its planned rail strikes in December and January...
The Independent

Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts

As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
The Independent

Royal Mail strike - live: Postal workers hold rally in London as walkout causes delays

Thousands of Royal Mail workers have gathered for a rally in Parliament Square after walking out in the first of a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas. The area outside parliament was filled with postal workers in pink fluorescent jackets from the Communication Workers Union, who earlier said 15,000 Royal Mail workers were expected to attend the rally. CWU claims Royal Mail imposed a 2 per cent pay increase on members without consultation, with general secretary Dave Ward saying that the organisation is “refusing” to treat employees with respect."Postal workers want to get on with serving the...
The Independent

Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans

Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
BBC

Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'

People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
The Independent

Fear of more train chaos in North when timetables change

There are fears that disruption to rail services in northern England will continue when new timetables are introduced on Sunday.A number of routes which suffered cuts earlier this year will get more trains scheduled.But there is concern that the failure to resolve staffing issues means the cancellation of thousands of trains in recent months will continue.Many rail workers are refusing to volunteer for shifts on their rest days amid long-running industrial relations disputes.There is also a backlog with training new staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.Operators have often resorted to removing trains from schedules the night before, meaning they are...
The Independent

Rail strikes: Train firm cancels Midlands half of route network for nearly a month

As members of the RMT union prepare for the next national rail strike, one leading train operator has announced it will close half its rail network as a result of industrial action – for 26 days in a row.Chiltern Railways, which runs trains to and from London Marylebone station, will stop running on the Midlands part of its network from 13 December – when the next 48-hour strike begins – until 8 January inclusive.For almost a month, no Chiltern services will run north of Banbury in Oxfordshire. The 24 stations affected include the important Birmingham stations of Snow Hill and...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy