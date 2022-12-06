Huge fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton causes chaos on the railways with commuters warned of hour long delays after major incident declared

Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city.

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions.

Trains into the city were cancelled because the scene of the fire, which could be seen more than 15 miles away, is close to the main railway line and Wolverhampton railway station.

National Rail said rail users passing through the area should expect delays of up to an hour today, while Avanti West Coast apologised to passengers who reported being stuck on their trains for up to two hours and said services had resumed, via an alternative route, by 1am.

More than 100 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Horseley Fields with witnesses reporting hearing explosions

A major incident has been declared following a massive fire

Commuters face a day of travel chaos on Britain's rail lines today after a massive fire at derelict factories in Wolverhampton last night caused mass train cancellations into the city

Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads

One woman, who lives in the Bradmore area of the city around three miles from the scene of the fire, told BBC WM: 'The sky is red.'

A man who lives in Barr Beacon 11 miles away called the radio station to report seeing 'a big fireball go up' and 'large flames'.

Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene and had closed roads, adding that the public should stay away from the area. West Midlands Ambulance Service was also there providing 'specialist resources'.

'We can confirm that this fire involves multiple factory units, measuring a total of approximately 200m x 200m,' West Midlands Fire Service said.

'All nearby trains have been stopped. Our crews are tackling the blaze from multiple angles, and we have more than 100 firefighters in attendance. Our High Volume Pumping Unit (HVP) is pumping water from a nearby canal. A thermal imaging drone has been brought into use to provide us with an aerial view of the incident, helping inform operational decisions.'

Smoke billows into the sky during a major incident in Horsley Fields

Firefighters at the scene of a huge fire in Wolverhampton

Earlier they said: 'Just after 9pm on 5th December 2022, we were called to a large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton. The entire factory, measuring approximately 15m x 30m, is involved in fire.

'Four fire engines initially responded. Our response was quickly increased due to the scale of the fire, and we now have more than 20 of our appliances in attendance. Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as our crews continue to tackle the blaze.

'Just after 10pm, we declared this a major incident, due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses. If you live in the local area, please keep windows and doors closed.

'We are working with other agencies, such as Police, Ambulance and Network Rail, as we continue to deal with this incident.'