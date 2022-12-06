Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, toursZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
capitalsoup.com
Farah & Farah Offers $50,000 Worth of College Scholarships to Florida High School Seniors
Farah & Farah, Jacksonville’s leading Personal Injury Law Firm, is now accepting applications for its third annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship program. The program will award five Florida high school seniors nearly $50,000 in scholarships covering two full years’ worth of tuition. The scholarships can be applied to any Florida university, college, or trade school.
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
Teacher of the Week: DeWitt Cooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are going into a musical theater classroom at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Mr. Dewitt Cooper is being recognized for adding to the rich history of arts at the school. It doesn’t take long to spot...
tigersroar.com
The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate
Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
$5.85 million awarded to Groundwork Jacksonville for Hogan’s Creek design
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Groundwork Jacksonville has received its largest grant to date: more than $5.85 million. The money is from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund and will complete the design and permitting for the ecological restoration of Hogans Creek. The goal of the...
Dog tests positive for pneumovirus at Jacksonville ACPS shelter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One dog has tested positive for pneumovirus at the Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) shelter. This is a contagious respiratory virus that ACPS does not commonly see in their dog population. Symptoms of pneumovirus are similar to other respiratory viruses and include coughing, sneezing,...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs
Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
Father gunned down while delivering food with daughter, MAD DADS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED 12:40 p.m.- DoorDash confirmed with Action News Jax that James Barron was working for the company at the time and that he was shot during a delivery. The company provided us with the following statement:. “We are saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go...
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
Downtown Jacksonville hotel claims ‘significant negative financial impact’ from USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck has reportedly attracted over 10,000 visitors since its arrival in downtown Jacksonville outside of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel back in March. That’s according to the president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship association Daniel Bean. However, the floating naval museum...
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
Jacksonville Sheriff Waters’ frequent appearances a contrast to his predecessor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Two days after being sworn in, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters held two press conferences – the first to announce his new command staff, the second at the scene of a police shooting. The back-to-back...
westorlandonews.com
New Homes Announced in Fernandina Beach
Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is announced that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new Florida community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder’s Century Home Connect smart home package.
‘It’s hard to understand why it takes 4 months:’ Jacksonville salon owner in limbo after damage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When heading to the ‘Curl Up & Dye’ salon in the Mandarin neighborhood of Jacksonville, you’ll be greeted by a plywood wall. “We had several people drive up and think we weren’t here,” Roxanne Harris said. “Unfortunately, there were a few people who fell through the cracks with that.”
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
Comments / 0