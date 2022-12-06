ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalsoup.com

Farah & Farah Offers $50,000 Worth of College Scholarships to Florida High School Seniors

Farah & Farah, Jacksonville’s leading Personal Injury Law Firm, is now accepting applications for its third annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship program. The program will award five Florida high school seniors nearly $50,000 in scholarships covering two full years’ worth of tuition. The scholarships can be applied to any Florida university, college, or trade school.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Teacher of the Week: DeWitt Cooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s Teacher of the Week, we are going into a musical theater classroom at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Mr. Dewitt Cooper is being recognized for adding to the rich history of arts at the school. It doesn’t take long to spot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tigersroar.com

The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate

Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Local Youth of the Year Receives Free Car through Boys & Girls Clubs

Local Jacksonville teen and 2022 Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Laniya Flowers recently received a surprise life-changing gift of a Nissan Altima for her 19th birthday. On Dec. 1, an unsuspecting Flowers arrived at Greg’s Auto Collision Center in St. Augustine with her...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food to Jacksonville residents in need

JACKSONVILLE; Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank, is distributing food to residents in the greater Jacksonville area who are in need this Friday and Saturday. More than 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity in Florida, and this nonprofit works to combat that statistic. Residents...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Homes Announced in Fernandina Beach

Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is announced that the first Jacksonville Metro community for its Century Communities brand is now selling at Concourse Crossing in Fernandina Beach. The anticipated new Florida community offers a versatile mix of single-family and townhome floor plans from the $300s, boasting exceptional included features like the builder’s Century Home Connect smart home package.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy