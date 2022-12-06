A young man saved the life of an elderly woman in Bardstown on Saturday. On Saturday night, ten-year-old, Allister Leger, called 911 and patted out an approximately 80-year-old woman who had caught fire. Bardstown Fire Chief, Todd Spalding stated, “He really made it easy for us because he got the fire out before we arrived. Quite an act of bravery on his part. An 80 year old female was smoking at the time, while on oxygen. She caught fire, causing severe burns to her hands and face.” When the fire crew arrived, the boy was on site and directed crews to the proper place. She was transported to Flaglett Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Louisville Burn Center. For more information visit the Bardstown Police Department Facebook page.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO