Elizabethtown, KY

Altech Innovation Challenge

Altec is hosting their annual innovation challenge. Project Manager for Altech, Katy Howlett stated,”This is the third year for the innovation challenge. It is a community that Altech sponsors within the community with students from Etown Independent Schools and Hardin County Schools. We challenge the students to solve a challenge or problem in our community through STEM-based solutions.” The winning team’s school will be awarded $10,000 to implement their plan in spring 2023. The challenge takes place today starting at 9:30 at the Hardin County Cooperative Extension Office with judging beginning around noon. An award ceremony will immediately follow.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Young Man Saves Elderly Lady

A young man saved the life of an elderly woman in Bardstown on Saturday. On Saturday night, ten-year-old, Allister Leger, called 911 and patted out an approximately 80-year-old woman who had caught fire. Bardstown Fire Chief, Todd Spalding stated, “He really made it easy for us because he got the fire out before we arrived. Quite an act of bravery on his part. An 80 year old female was smoking at the time, while on oxygen. She caught fire, causing severe burns to her hands and face.” When the fire crew arrived, the boy was on site and directed crews to the proper place. She was transported to Flaglett Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Louisville Burn Center. For more information visit the Bardstown Police Department Facebook page.
BARDSTOWN, KY

