Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Dec. 5)
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
FOOTBALL (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (8-1) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) 2
3. Dunbar (13-0) 3
4. Milford Mill (14-0) 4
5. Calvert Hall (7-6) 5
6. St. Mary’s (12-0) 6
7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-3) 7
8. Broadneck (11-2) 8
9. Dundalk (10-2) 9
10. Concordia Prep (8-2) 10
11. Arundel (10-3) 11
12. River Hill (11-2) 12
13. Harford Tech (8-4) 13
14. Westminster (10-2) 14
10. Atholton (11-1) 15
Others considered: Joppatowne (12-1), Long Reach (9-3), South Carroll (10-2)
BOYS SOCCER (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall (24-0-1) 1
2. John Carroll (18-3-2) 2
3. Loyola Blakefield (16-5-1) 3
4. Centennial (15-2-1) 4
5. Severna Park (17-3) 5
6. Archbishop Curley (14-9-1) 6
7. South River (13-2-1) 7
8. McDonogh (10-10-1) 8
9. Severn (17-0) 9
10. Glenelg (12-4-1) 13
11. Towson (13-5) 10
12. North Harford (15-3-1) 11
13. Broadneck (12-3) 12
14. Mt. Hebron (9-2-2) 14
15. Fallston (12-5-1) 15
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (9-11-1), Liberty (11-3), Reservoir (9-4), Sparrows Point (10-5-1), Westminster (11-3-1)
GIRLS SOCCER (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mercy (16-1) 2
2. Broadneck (14-1-4) 1
3. McDonogh (8-4-1) 3
4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 4
5. Crofton (15-3-1) 6
6. Archbishop Spalding (8-5-1) 7
7. Mt. Hebron (13-3-1) 5
8. Century (14-3) 11
9. Severna Park (12-2-1) 8
10. Marriotts Ridge (12-2) 9
11. Notre Dame Prep (5-5-3) 10
12. Fallston (16-3) 14
13. Glenelg (13-4) 12
14. Eastern Tech (11-3-1) 13
15. Chesapeake-AA (11-4-1) 15
Others considered: Hereford (9-6-1), Maryvale Prep (9-7-2), St. Paul’s (4-7-1), South Carroll (10-6-2), Towson (10-5-2)
VOLLEYBALL (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Arundel (19-1) 1
2. Maryvale Prep (11-4) 4
3. Liberty (19-0) 6
4. Crofton (14-4) 10
5. Centennial (16-1) 2
6. River Hill (13-3) 5
7. Reservoir (12-3) 3
8. Bel Air (15-2) 7
9. Archbishop Spalding (10-3) 8
10. Hereford (18-2) 11
11. Broadneck (11-5) 9
12. South Carroll (13-5) —
13. South River (13-5) —
14. Westminster (12-4) 12
15. Mercy (14-1) 13
Others considered: Fallston (12-6), Marriotts Ridge (10-5), Patterson Mill (15-5), Perry Hall (11-4), Poly (14-4)
FIELD HOCKEY (FINAL)
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (20-0) 1
2. Garrison Forest (16-1-1) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (17-4) 3
4. Crofton (16-2) 4
5. Severna Park (11-6) 5
6. River Hill (16-3) 6
7. Westminster (14-3) 7
8. Glenelg (13-6) 11
9. South River (10-5) 8
10. Manchester Valley (13-3-1) 9
11. Dulaney (13-4) 10
12. Marriotts Ridge (11-5) 12
13. Hereford (11-4) 13
14. Notre Dame Prep (12-5) 14
15. South Carroll (10-7) —
Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-7-1), Francis Scott Key (11-4), John Carroll (11-4-1), McDonogh (7-7-1), Mount de Sales (9-9-1)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 2
3. Towson 3
4. Severna Park 4
5. Centennial 5
6. Century 7
7. Howard 6
8. Dulaney 9
9. Liberty 10
10. Broadneck 8
11. Mount Saint Joseph 13
12. River Hill —
13. Arundel —
14. Bel Air 15
15. Hereford —
Others considered: Crofton, Fallston, Gilman, Marriotts Ridge, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. McDonogh 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Towson 4
5. Dulaney 5
6. C. Milton Wright 7
7. Notre Dame Prep 6
8. Westminster 10
9. Centennial 8
10. Broadneck 9
11. Howard —
12. Atholton 11
13. Roland Park 13
14. Liberty 14
15. South River 15
Others considered: Annapolis, Century, Maryvale Prep, Fallston, Reservoir
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team
1. Mount St. Joseph
2. St. Frances
3. Parkville
4. Lake Clifton
5. Mount Carmel
6. City
7. Meade
8. Archbishop Spalding
9. Glenelg Country
10. John Carroll
11. St. Mary’s
12. New Town
13. Edmondson
14. Loyola Blakefield
15. Century
Others considered: Aberdeen (15-7), Calvert Hall (10-21), Liberty (16-10), Long Reach (12-6), Milford Mill (14-2), Overlea (21-6), Wilde Lake (9-8)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team
1. McDonogh
2. Western
3. Poly
4. St. Frances
5. Howard
6. Glen Burnie
7. Old Mill
8. Mercy
9. Manchester Valley
10. Fallston
11. River Hill
12. Hereford
13. Pikesville
14. Forest Park
15. Harford Tech
Others considered: C. Milton Wright (14-7), John Carroll (13-8), Liberty (13-8), Mount Carmel (18-4), Roland Park (13-8)
WRESTLING
Rank, team
1. Mount Saint Joseph
2. Loyola Blakefield
3. South Carroll
4. Gilman
5. Archbishop Spalding
6. Sparrows Point
7. McDonogh
8. Manchester Valley
9. South River
10. Chesapeake-AA
11. Broadneck
12. Glenelg
13. Bel Air
14. Calvert Hall
15. Harford Tech
Others considered: Boys’ Latin, Crofton, Hammond, Hereford, Marriotts Ridge, Oakland Mills, Old Mill, Reservoir
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team
1. Calvert Hall
2. Oakland Mills
3. Mount Saint Joseph
4. Dulaney
5. Gilman
6. Severna Park
7. Broadneck
8. Towson
9. Manchester Valley
10. Howard
11. Milford Mill
12. Archbishop Spalding
13. Poly
14. Century
15. Old Mill
Others considered: Fallston, Franklin, Loyola Blakefield, Mervo, New Town
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Rank, team
1. McDonogh
2. Maryvale Prep
3. Oakland Mills
4. Crofton
5. Century
6. Hereford
7. Howard
8. Archbishop Spalding
9. River Hill
10. Western Tech
11. Notre Dame Prep
12. City
13. Glenelg
14. Westminster
15. South Carroll
Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, Franklin, Mervo, Poly, Reservoir
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.
Comments / 0