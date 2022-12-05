ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Dec. 5)

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks its high school teams. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

FOOTBALL (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (8-1) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (11-1) 2

3. Dunbar (13-0) 3

4. Milford Mill (14-0) 4

5. Calvert Hall (7-6) 5

6. St. Mary’s (12-0) 6

7. Mount Saint Joseph (7-3) 7

8. Broadneck (11-2) 8

9. Dundalk (10-2) 9

10. Concordia Prep (8-2) 10

11. Arundel (10-3) 11

12. River Hill (11-2) 12

13. Harford Tech (8-4) 13

14. Westminster (10-2) 14

10. Atholton (11-1) 15

Others considered: Joppatowne (12-1), Long Reach (9-3), South Carroll (10-2)

BOYS SOCCER (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (24-0-1) 1

2. John Carroll (18-3-2) 2

3. Loyola Blakefield (16-5-1) 3

4. Centennial (15-2-1) 4

5. Severna Park (17-3) 5

6. Archbishop Curley (14-9-1) 6

7. South River (13-2-1) 7

8. McDonogh (10-10-1) 8

9. Severn (17-0) 9

10. Glenelg (12-4-1) 13

11. Towson (13-5) 10

12. North Harford (15-3-1) 11

13. Broadneck (12-3) 12

14. Mt. Hebron (9-2-2) 14

15. Fallston (12-5-1) 15

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (9-11-1), Liberty (11-3), Reservoir (9-4), Sparrows Point (10-5-1), Westminster (11-3-1)

GIRLS SOCCER (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mercy (16-1) 2

2. Broadneck (14-1-4) 1

3. McDonogh (8-4-1) 3

4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 4

5. Crofton (15-3-1) 6

6. Archbishop Spalding (8-5-1) 7

7. Mt. Hebron (13-3-1) 5

8. Century (14-3) 11

9. Severna Park (12-2-1) 8

10. Marriotts Ridge (12-2) 9

11. Notre Dame Prep (5-5-3) 10

12. Fallston (16-3) 14

13. Glenelg (13-4) 12

14. Eastern Tech (11-3-1) 13

15. Chesapeake-AA (11-4-1) 15

Others considered: Hereford (9-6-1), Maryvale Prep (9-7-2), St. Paul’s (4-7-1), South Carroll (10-6-2), Towson (10-5-2)

VOLLEYBALL (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (19-1) 1

2. Maryvale Prep (11-4) 4

3. Liberty (19-0) 6

4. Crofton (14-4) 10

5. Centennial (16-1) 2

6. River Hill (13-3) 5

7. Reservoir (12-3) 3

8. Bel Air (15-2) 7

9. Archbishop Spalding (10-3) 8

10. Hereford (18-2) 11

11. Broadneck (11-5) 9

12. South Carroll (13-5) —

13. South River (13-5) —

14. Westminster (12-4) 12

15. Mercy (14-1) 13

Others considered: Fallston (12-6), Marriotts Ridge (10-5), Patterson Mill (15-5), Perry Hall (11-4), Poly (14-4)

FIELD HOCKEY (FINAL)

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Broadneck (20-0) 1

2. Garrison Forest (16-1-1) 2

3. Archbishop Spalding (17-4) 3

4. Crofton (16-2) 4

5. Severna Park (11-6) 5

6. River Hill (16-3) 6

7. Westminster (14-3) 7

8. Glenelg (13-6) 11

9. South River (10-5) 8

10. Manchester Valley (13-3-1) 9

11. Dulaney (13-4) 10

12. Marriotts Ridge (11-5) 12

13. Hereford (11-4) 13

14. Notre Dame Prep (12-5) 14

15. South Carroll (10-7) —

Others considered: Bryn Mawr (7-7-1), Francis Scott Key (11-4), John Carroll (11-4-1), McDonogh (7-7-1), Mount de Sales (9-9-1)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Towson 3

4. Severna Park 4

5. Centennial 5

6. Century 7

7. Howard 6

8. Dulaney 9

9. Liberty 10

10. Broadneck 8

11. Mount Saint Joseph 13

12. River Hill —

13. Arundel —

14. Bel Air 15

15. Hereford —

Others considered: Crofton, Fallston, Gilman, Marriotts Ridge, South River

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY (FINAL)

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. McDonogh 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Towson 4

5. Dulaney 5

6. C. Milton Wright 7

7. Notre Dame Prep 6

8. Westminster 10

9. Centennial 8

10. Broadneck 9

11. Howard —

12. Atholton 11

13. Roland Park 13

14. Liberty 14

15. South River 15

Others considered: Annapolis, Century, Maryvale Prep, Fallston, Reservoir

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team

1. Mount St. Joseph

2. St. Frances

3. Parkville

4. Lake Clifton

5. Mount Carmel

6. City

7. Meade

8. Archbishop Spalding

9. Glenelg Country

10. John Carroll

11. St. Mary’s

12. New Town

13. Edmondson

14. Loyola Blakefield

15. Century

Others considered: Aberdeen (15-7), Calvert Hall (10-21), Liberty (16-10), Long Reach (12-6), Milford Mill (14-2), Overlea (21-6), Wilde Lake (9-8)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team

1. McDonogh

2. Western

3. Poly

4. St. Frances

5. Howard

6. Glen Burnie

7. Old Mill

8. Mercy

9. Manchester Valley

10. Fallston

11. River Hill

12. Hereford

13. Pikesville

14. Forest Park

15. Harford Tech

Others considered: C. Milton Wright (14-7), John Carroll (13-8), Liberty (13-8), Mount Carmel (18-4), Roland Park (13-8)

WRESTLING

Rank, team

1. Mount Saint Joseph

2. Loyola Blakefield

3. South Carroll

4. Gilman

5. Archbishop Spalding

6. Sparrows Point

7. McDonogh

8. Manchester Valley

9. South River

10. Chesapeake-AA

11. Broadneck

12. Glenelg

13. Bel Air

14. Calvert Hall

15. Harford Tech

Others considered: Boys’ Latin, Crofton, Hammond, Hereford, Marriotts Ridge, Oakland Mills, Old Mill, Reservoir

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team

1. Calvert Hall

2. Oakland Mills

3. Mount Saint Joseph

4. Dulaney

5. Gilman

6. Severna Park

7. Broadneck

8. Towson

9. Manchester Valley

10. Howard

11. Milford Mill

12. Archbishop Spalding

13. Poly

14. Century

15. Old Mill

Others considered: Fallston, Franklin, Loyola Blakefield, Mervo, New Town

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Rank, team

1. McDonogh

2. Maryvale Prep

3. Oakland Mills

4. Crofton

5. Century

6. Hereford

7. Howard

8. Archbishop Spalding

9. River Hill

10. Western Tech

11. Notre Dame Prep

12. City

13. Glenelg

14. Westminster

15. South Carroll

Others considered: Chesapeake-AA, Franklin, Mervo, Poly, Reservoir

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

Comments / 0

 

