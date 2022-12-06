ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Herald-Tribune

Doc’s Prescription: Powell indicates Federal Reserve will slow rate increases in December

On Nov. 30, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that our central bank will likely raise interest rates by 50 basis points in December. This represents a decline from the unprecedented series of four consecutive 75 basis point increases that the Fed implemented in 2022 to combat high inflation. The four increases represented the fastest pace of increases since the early 1980s. ...

