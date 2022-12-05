Off-Broadway’s long-running percussion sensation “Stomp” will go silent in January, with its final performance set to take place on Jan. 8, its producers said Tuesday. The show, which offers a “unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy,” opened at The Orpheum Theatre in the East Village nearly 29 years ago, on Feb. 27, 1994, the producers said in a press release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO