Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Mariska Hargitay wears a skirt with a long train as she wins 'unbelievable honor' of best drama TV star award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Mariska Hargitay was visibly moved when she won the award for favorite drama TV star at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday. The 58-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star called the award an 'unbelievable honor' after she made her way to the stage. She seemed to opt...
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
talentrecap.com
Selma Blair Wins People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrity Selma Blair was a winner at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. The actress took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2022. To make the honor even more special, the award was presented by her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Selma Blair...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
In Style
Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards
Aside from gifting the world with some pretty iconic moments (ahem, Lizzo bringing 17 female activists on stage to accept an award with her), the 2022 People’s Choice Awards also proved to be an all-out Canadian love fest. The evidence? The multiple adorable moments shared between two Canadian powerhouses, Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds, littered throughout the entire broadcast.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Stuns on People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet
Carrie Underwood changed up her look Tuesday night. Normally, the country music superstar wears ethereal ball gowns as she walks a major red carpet. But for the People’s Choice Award. she gave us tailored sophistication. Underwood opted for a black suit adorned with silver and gold crystal flowers. She...
WALA-TV FOX10
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film
(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees
The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Marconews.com
Taylor Swift to make feature film directorial debut following 'All Too Well' short film success
Amid speculation of an Oscars campaign for her "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift is aiming even higher with her directorial aspirations: The singer, songwriter and occasional actress is adding feature film writer and director to her resume. Swift, 32, has written an original script that will be...
Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
PGA Documentary Motion Picture Nominees Include Favorites — and One Major Omission
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has revealed the 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees which will advance to the final round of voting for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The winners will accept their prizes during the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25. This year’s nominees include features that have been collecting other awards kudos, including Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which recently won the IDA Award for Best Feature, Editing, and the Pare Lorentz Award, and Sara Dosa’s volcanic romance, “Fire of Love,” which won the IDA’s Best Cinematography and Writing awards. Sinead O’Connor documentary “Nothing Compares” was...
Amandla Stenberg Sundance Horror Film ‘My Animal’ Lands at Paramount (Exclusive)
Before its Sundance Film Festival debut, horror romance My Animal has been picked up by Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group. The studio has landed global distribution rights, excluding Canada, with distribution plans still to be determined. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Film Festival Programmers Preview 2023 Line-Up, Hybrid Model2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael J. Fox Doc, New Nicole Holofcener Film and 'Cat Person'Lulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard Added to Sundance Board of Trustees Amandla Stenberg stars in the film, the feature directorial debut from Jacqueline Castel, alongside Bobbi Salvör Menuez (I Love Dick, Under the Silver Lake). Set in a small northern...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is the Best Film of the year, according to National Board of Review
As if being the highest grossing movie of the year — and Tom Cruise's career — wasn't enough, Top Gun: Maverick is aces with the National Board of Review. The New York City-based collection of film professionals, academics and movie enthusiasts this year have named Maverick its Best Film.
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick Among Performers Set for Concert to Celebrate A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss
The Music Center’s concert to celebrate A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss is taking shape. The event, originally scheduled for February 2022 but postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, will feature a lineup of artists from the label’s roster with scheduled performances by Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, Joe Sumner and Dionne Warwick. Not performing but confirmed for the program are Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland and Burt Bacharach with pre-recorded appearances by Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens and Sting.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Feted at Kennedy Center HonorsAmy Grant "Making Progress Every Day" After Bike Accident That...
`Abbott Elementary' Tops TV Nominees for Critics Choice Awards
ABC's hit series "Abbott Elementary" collected a leading six nominations Tuesday in the television categories for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, including nods for best comedy series and a lead actress nomination for series creator Quinta Brunson.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)
PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...
