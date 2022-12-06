ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
talentrecap.com

Selma Blair Wins People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrity Selma Blair was a winner at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. The actress took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2022. To make the honor even more special, the award was presented by her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Selma Blair...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS

“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
NASHVILLE, TN
In Style

Shania Twain Dropped Brad Pitt’s Name from Her Song at the People’s Choice Awards

Aside from gifting the world with some pretty iconic moments (ahem, Lizzo bringing 17 female activists on stage to accept an award with her), the 2022 People’s Choice Awards also proved to be an all-out Canadian love fest. The evidence? The multiple adorable moments shared between two Canadian powerhouses, Shania Twain and Ryan Reynolds, littered throughout the entire broadcast.
WALA-TV FOX10

Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”...
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
E! News

People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. The pop culture event of the year was a night to remember. The 2022 People's Choice Awards ceremony went off with a bang and fans have made their voices heard by voting for their favorites in movies, TV, music and more. Three...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Variety

Jerrod Carmichael Named Host of the Golden Globe Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th Golden Globe Awards as it returns to NBC next month. NBC, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. were set to announce Carmichael on Thursday, Variety has learned. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the...
IndieWire

PGA Documentary Motion Picture Nominees Include Favorites — and One Major Omission

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has revealed the 2023 Documentary Motion Picture nominees which will advance to the final round of voting for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards. The winners will accept their prizes during the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 25. This year’s nominees include features that have been collecting other awards kudos, including Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which recently won the IDA Award for Best Feature, Editing, and the Pare Lorentz Award, and Sara Dosa’s volcanic romance, “Fire of Love,” which won the IDA’s Best Cinematography and Writing awards. Sinead O’Connor documentary “Nothing Compares” was...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Sundance Horror Film ‘My Animal’ Lands at Paramount (Exclusive)

Before its Sundance Film Festival debut, horror romance My Animal has been picked up by Paramount Worldwide Acquisition Group. The studio has landed global distribution rights, excluding Canada, with distribution plans still to be determined. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance Film Festival Programmers Preview 2023 Line-Up, Hybrid Model2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael J. Fox Doc, New Nicole Holofcener Film and 'Cat Person'Lulu Wang, Patrick Gaspard Added to Sundance Board of Trustees Amandla Stenberg stars in the film, the feature directorial debut from Jacqueline Castel, alongside Bobbi Salvör Menuez (I Love Dick, Under the Silver Lake). Set in a small northern...
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Dionne Warwick Among Performers Set for Concert to Celebrate A&M Records Co-Founder Jerry Moss

The Music Center’s concert to celebrate A&M Records co-founder Jerry Moss is taking shape. The event, originally scheduled for February 2022 but postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, will feature a lineup of artists from the label’s roster with scheduled performances by Peter Frampton, Amy Grant, Morgan James, Nova Payton, Paul Rodgers, Joe Sumner and Dionne Warwick. Not performing but confirmed for the program are Herb Alpert, Misty Copeland and Burt Bacharach with pre-recorded appearances by Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens and Sting.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight Feted at Kennedy Center HonorsAmy Grant "Making Progress Every Day" After Bike Accident That...
People

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)

PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation." PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together. A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy