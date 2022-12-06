The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...

2 DAYS AGO