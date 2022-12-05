Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan House For Sale Has A Bathroom In A Very Interesting Place
A house for sale in Michigan is described as being "designed for fun” and after taking a look at it I'm not sure what kind of "fun" they might be talking about. The house located in Ferndale, Michigan is listed as a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house with 972 sq ft. and is currently listed for $165,000.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit
Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
Buyer Beware: This Funky Ferndale Home For Sale Is Not For the Faint of Heart!
This is not something you see every day. From the outside, this ranch-style home for sale in the heart of Ferndale, Michigan looks like nothing out of the ordinary. However, it's actually anything but!. The interior of this 972-square-foot home tells an entirely different story than what its neighbors view...
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Snow Tubing Hill at Michigan Farm Opening on January 6
When I was much younger, one of my favorite things to do in winter was to go snow tubing with all of my friends. We would snow tube all day long and have an absolute blast. When it started to get dark, we would stop snow tubing and then go home and have some hot chocolate.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids
Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
