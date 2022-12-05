ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

1240 WJIM

Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Suspect Arrested For Killing a Man With Bad Elevator Etiquette in Detroit

Police have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man for not holding an elevator door in Detroit's Greektown district. Police say the dispute began when a man refused to hold an elevator for another individual in the early morning hours of November 27. The situation quickly escalated leaving the 29-year-old victim dead from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at 400 Monroe Street near Brush Street in Detroit, according to Detroit TV station WJBK-TV.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit

It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
FLINT, MI
Lansing, MI

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
