Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
A ‘Stonehenge-Like’ Structure Exists In Lake Michigan, and is 9,000 Years Old
It's amazing, in the early times of civilization how many cultures around the world managed to do the same thing, without even knowing these other cultures existed. The Pyramids around the world were all built between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago, and multiple examples of "Stonehenge-like" structures have been found around Europe.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
5 Words and Phrases You’ll Hear Every Michigander Use Almost Daily
Although I was born and raised in west Michigan, I spent several years traveling for work in the Midwest. I spent time living in states like Nebraska and Missouri and it was certainly eye opening to learn how the other half lives! They do things a little differently out in the Heartland.
Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan
Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
These Michigan Spots Have The Best Breakfast In the State According To Food & Wine
I love working in radio, but getting up at the buttcrack of dawn has never really been my thing. I do, however, love getting up early on the weekend to enjoy a nice big breakfast. One of my favorite places to grab breakfast on the weekend is Cherie Inn. I...
Business is Good For Michigan Christmas Tree Farms, Not So Much Out West
Christmas tree farms all across Michigan are having a fantastic season but that is not the case for those in the Western part of the country. First, you have to have some land to grow some great Christmas trees but if you think it's planting and cutting and you are done, you are way off. After planting, you must keep the trees weed-free, keep an eye out for insects, feed and water them, and do a little trimming here and there and in 8 to 12 years you will have some sweet trees to sell, that is providing the weather is right.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
These Are The Greatest Mysteries in Michigan, Illinois, & Indiana
Often times unsolved mysteries leave many wondering about their surroundings, especially when the mysteries involve disappearance or weird places. From mysterious lights and death to weirdly cursed stones, the mysteries that exist within the midwest are wild. Mysteries Unloaded is a TikTok page solely devoted to "going over mysteries and...
Exciting Cross Country Skiing Awaits You in mid Michigan
As winter limps its way in, you can plan on plenty of snow this season. What are some of your favorite outdoor activities in the snow?. Maybe you're into downhill skiing, snowboarding or ice skating. I have never downhill skiied before, I used to snowboard when I was young and ice skating is something I haven't done in decades. If you want to try ice skating this year, check this out.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
