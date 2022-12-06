ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pgh Hockey Now

Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?

Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More

Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins players spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some members of the Pittsburgh Penguins helped spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday. Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph were out visiting with kids, delivering gifts, posing for pictures, and taking part in a Dream Big Studio show broadcast to all this kids in the hospital."It means the world because I am a father," Kris Letang said. "I have two children. I wouldn't miss it for the world."This was the first year the Pens were back out doing holiday visits since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Thompson With Five-Goal Performance In Sabres Romp Over Columbus

There were some that expressed skepticism when the Buffalo Sabres signed center Tage Thompson to a long-term contract extension in July, but he has silenced critics by following up his breakout 68-point campaign in 2021-22 by averaging over a point-per-game this season. On Wednesday, Thompson entered the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying a franchise record with five goals in a 9-4 thrashing of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Need a Win in Rematch With Hurricanes

On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. Even without the controversial non-call that led to Carolina’s overtime goal, Pittsburgh more than likely would have still lost the game. The Penguins have definitely improved in many areas, however, there are still some parts of their game that need work. With the Hurricanes being a division rival, it is important that they make the necessary adjustments before the two teams meet again on Dec. 18 in Raleigh.
PITTSBURGH, PA

