FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
A Change Is Needed For Penguins and Jeff Carter
The Pittsburgh Penguins need more from their third line center.
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
Penguins Locker Room: What Changed After 1st Period in 4-1 Win?
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were battling illnesses in the locker room, beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1, but they began the first period as if they were under the influence of some heavy cold medicine. The Penguins trailed 1-0, and Columbus clearly had the better of play with nearly twice...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets preview, prediction, pick, odds: Jackets aim to slow Sabres' surge
The offense-minded Buffalo Sabres hope to continue their scoring surge when they visit the retooling Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. The Sabres are 4-2-1 over their past seven games, including a 6-3 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks in their latest action on Sunday. With 21-year-old Dylan Cozens leading...
Kris Letang Opens Up on Stroke and Eventual Return to Penguins Lineup
Stroke isn't an easy word to hear, but Kris Letang has taken huge steps in recovery and is nearing a return to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pittsburgh Penguins players spread holiday cheer at UPMC Children's Hospital
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some members of the Pittsburgh Penguins helped spread some holiday cheer for kids getting treatments at UPMC Children's Hospital on Wednesday. Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and P.O Joseph were out visiting with kids, delivering gifts, posing for pictures, and taking part in a Dream Big Studio show broadcast to all this kids in the hospital."It means the world because I am a father," Kris Letang said. "I have two children. I wouldn't miss it for the world."This was the first year the Pens were back out doing holiday visits since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yardbarker
Thompson With Five-Goal Performance In Sabres Romp Over Columbus
There were some that expressed skepticism when the Buffalo Sabres signed center Tage Thompson to a long-term contract extension in July, but he has silenced critics by following up his breakout 68-point campaign in 2021-22 by averaging over a point-per-game this season. On Wednesday, Thompson entered the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying a franchise record with five goals in a 9-4 thrashing of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Yardbarker
Penguins Need a Win in Rematch With Hurricanes
On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. Even without the controversial non-call that led to Carolina’s overtime goal, Pittsburgh more than likely would have still lost the game. The Penguins have definitely improved in many areas, however, there are still some parts of their game that need work. With the Hurricanes being a division rival, it is important that they make the necessary adjustments before the two teams meet again on Dec. 18 in Raleigh.
Penguins In Tight Roster Constraint if Sick Players Remain Out
It might not be ideal, but the Pittsburgh Penguins don't have many options if the sick players are still out.
Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Record Points Streak to 21 on a Crazy Shift Against Kings
Mitch Marner scored his 11th goal of the season after a shift that saw him set up a similar scoring chance for John Tavares.
