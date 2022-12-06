Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espnquadcities.com
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
espnquadcities.com
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
espnquadcities.com
Davenport’s Truck Eating Bridge Strikes Again!
We here at Townsquare media get messages about things going on in the QC whenever something bad, funny, or really when anything happens. Mostly because they want us to talk about it. The bridge striking again is a combination of both the bad and the funny. Now we always want...
espnquadcities.com
Make Christmas Day Bright For QC Kids With Davenport Police’s Toy Drive
This weekend, the Davenport Police Department has a great way you can help out local kids who really deserve a good Christmas. On Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th, the police will host their 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser. It will benefit kids and families who are involved in Family Resources Domestic Violence Shelters, Child Advocate Programs (victims of sex assaults and other at-risk programs), and supports the Family Resources Adopt a Family Program, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
espnquadcities.com
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
Comments / 0