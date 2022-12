Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Saturday afternoon on a wide variety of topics. “Well, it's good to be back. Back on campus is one and back in my own home. Busy week of recruiting this week, obviously. I think on social media, they kind of follow every step we all take, so you know where we've been. It's important as to the development of your roster, development of your team, the enhancement of your roster is so important.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO