Daily Mail

Mum accused of kidnapping her daughter, 5, for 12 days is desperate to reunite with her after allegedly vanishing during a supervised visit

By Danyal Hussain
 5 days ago

A mother accused of abducting her five-year-old daughter after the pair vanished for 12 days during a supervised visit is now desperate to be reunited with her child.

Laura Adele Hinks, 35, appeared in Darwin Local Court on Monday charged with the abduction of Grace Hughes.

The mother and daughter sparked alarm on August 7 when they allegedly disappeared during a supervised parental visit in Berrimah, in Darwin's east.

Police hunted for the pair for 12 days before Grace was found alive and well.

Her mother is now among five people charged over an alleged kidnapping plot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXRq0_0jZXq3bs00
Laura Adele Hinks, 35, appeared in Darwin Local Court on Monday charged with the abduction of her daughter Grace Hughes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pionk_0jZXq3bs00
The mother and daughter sparked alarm on August 7 when they disappeared during a supervised parental visit in Berrimah, in Darwin's east

However, on Monday her lawyer made a bid for her to be allowed to see Grace and her other children.

Lawyer Matt Hubber said the abduction charge against her was still contested.

He also explained how Hinks was hoping to get a sentencing indication to see what penalty she could face if she pleaded guilty.

The maximum penalty for an adult who kidnaps a child under 14 is seven years in prison under the NT Criminal Code.

Chief Judge Elizabeth Morris adjourned the bail variation and sentencing indication hearings to December 13.

Juliet Marie Oldroyd, 50, who is also accused of kidnapping, appeared before Judge Morris on Monday facing fresh charges.

Oldroyd allegedly allowed her ankle monitor to go flat, with investigators probing if she used that time to travel to Dundee Beach, 133km from Darwin.

The ankle monitor was part of her $20,000 bail agreement, two months after being released from prison.

Oldroyd was initially charged with abducting Grace, before being bailed.

Four days later, she was jailed again for allegedly sending a barrage of religious-themed threats to a police officer.

Oldroyd was further charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and making threats against an investigating officer.

The court heard there was CCTV footage of the alleged abduction, as well as 60 police body worn videos provided to defence.

