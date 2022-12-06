Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
Abridge Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Abridge, the leader in medical conversation AI, to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005024/en/ Abridge is a 2022 CB Insights’ top digital health company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
athleticbusiness.com
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
Rutgers Offers Free Certificate In Cannabis Law, Business To Students From Communities Impacted By War On Drugs
Rutgers Law School and Minority Cannabis Academy (MCA) are collaborating to expand access to cannabis-related educational programming for disenfranchised communities impacted by the war on drugs. Rutgers Law School’s Certificate in Cannabis Law and Business is a six-month program that provides a foundation in the rules and regulations of New...
DeVry University Ascends to No. 6 in Newsweek’s America’s Top Online Colleges 2023
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- DeVry University has been ranked sixth out of 200 colleges and universities in Newsweek’s list of America’s Top Online Colleges in 2023. The prestigious award, presented by Newsweek and Statista, highlights the nation’s top higher education institutions with online degrees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005081/en/ DeVry was recognized because of its institutional indicators, rating of experience, overall satisfaction and student recommendations
US News and World Report
Get a Jump-Start on Applying to U.S. Colleges as an International Student
Sitashma Parajuli from Nepal knows a thing or two about being prepared as a prospective international student. She applied to U.S. colleges twice: first during her senior year in high school and then again after her gap year. The second time she didn't have help from her high school counselor.
thepennyhoarder.com
High School Grads: Work as a Remote Payroll Analyst for Telus International
Telus International, a digital customer experience innovator, is hiring a payroll analyst to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You will be reviewing payroll-related tickets, processing payroll and creating Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB) files to be submitted to the Workday system. You must have a high school...
