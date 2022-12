DECEMBER 8, 2022 — UTSA Campaign Leadership Council member and influential local philanthropist Harvey E. Najim has committed a $2 million gift to expand The Najim Center for Innovation and Career Advancement to the UTSA Downtown Campus. The new center expands the reach of the inaugural Najim Center, which debuted on the UTSA Main Campus in 2019 via a $3 million gift from Najim. UTSA expects that between the two campuses, the Najim Center will double its reach—from providing experiential learning opportunities to 500 students to serving over 1,000 students aspiring to be entrepreneurs and future workforce leaders.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO