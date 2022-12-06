The Goo Goo Dolls are ready for a “big night out” in 2023. The legendary rock band is partnering with O.A.R. on The Big Night Out Summer Tour, which brings them to more than 30 amphitheaters in cities across the country over the course of three months. The tour launches on July 24 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps on September 7 with a solo Goo Goo Dolls show at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California. The bands make stops in Chicago, Boston, Denver, and other major cities in between. The Goo Goo Dolls also host a two-night stay in their native state of New York with shows on August 5 and 6 in Wantagh and Bethel, respectively.

3 DAYS AGO