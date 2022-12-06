Read full article on original website
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career
MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
operawire.com
Decameron Opera Coalition Releases Video Songbook ‘DOC the Halls’
The Decameron Opera Coalition has released its digital video songbook “DOC the Halls” for the holiday season. “DOC the Halls” includes eight holiday-themed world premiere songs performed by a “comic quartet of carolers” featuring DOC co-creators Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi. The video songbook will explore “light amidst the darkness.”
Goo Goo Dolls Team with O.A.R. for 2023 Tour
The Goo Goo Dolls are ready for a “big night out” in 2023. The legendary rock band is partnering with O.A.R. on The Big Night Out Summer Tour, which brings them to more than 30 amphitheaters in cities across the country over the course of three months. The tour launches on July 24 in Tampa, Florida, and wraps on September 7 with a solo Goo Goo Dolls show at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California. The bands make stops in Chicago, Boston, Denver, and other major cities in between. The Goo Goo Dolls also host a two-night stay in their native state of New York with shows on August 5 and 6 in Wantagh and Bethel, respectively.
The Flaming Lips Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
The Flaming Lips will tour the West Coast of North America in 2023. Billed as An Evening With the Flaming Lips, the career-spanning, two-hour shows kick off in Vancouver next year before the band make their way down towards Santa Barbara. Check out the dates below. Last month, the Flaming...
Bruce Springsteen Accidentally Played a 4-Hour Concert: ‘That’s Never a Plan’
Bruce Springsteen is the artist behind 'Dancing in the Dark,' even hosting a concert that was over 4 hours long. Here's what the Boss said about the accidentally long setlist.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Bob from ‘Sesame Street’ dies after nearly 50 years on show
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: “The McGrath family has some sad news […]
Queensryche Announce 2023 U.S. Tour With Marty Friedman + Trauma
Queensryche have just revealed a full docket of U.S. headlining tour dates for spring 2023 in support of their latest album, October's Digital Noise Alliance. Joining the classic progressive metal act on the the road as supporting acts will be Marty Friedman (ex-Megadeth) and the metal band Trauma. On the...
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and Silversun Pickups team up for 2023 tour: See the dates
British rockers Bush have finalized their plans to hit the road in 2023, taking along their friends Candlebox, Silversun Pickups, and Alice In Chains founding guitarist Jerry Cantrell on a number of dates as openers.
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Spring Tour Dates
The Grammy Award-winning musician Billy Strings has announced new 2023 spring tour dates. The artist, who also recently announced winter 2023 dates, released a new album, Me/And/Dad, which he recorded with his father, Terry Barber. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale this Friday. Upcoming stops include Mobile’s...
Stereogum
K-Pop Broadway Musical Closing After Two Weeks
KPOP, a new Broadway musical about the world-conquering K-pop industry, is closing just two weeks after its late November premiere. As the New York Times reports, KPOP has been making far less money than is necessary to maintain a Broadway production, including a $126,493 gross last week. Its average ticket price of $32.06 is well below the industry average of $128.34. The show’s final performance will be this Sunday.
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
Slipped Disc
Broadway and opera baritone dies of cancer at 34
The baritone Quentin Oliver Lee died yesterday of colonic cancer. Best known as Phantom of the Opera, he started out as a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and continued to pursue opera roles throughout his short career. His website lists five Verdi and Mozart roles that he...
