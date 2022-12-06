Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Olive Tribune
Rebels, Bears battle on the hardwood
CALYPSO — North Duplin’s first two offensive possessions foretold what turned into a disastrous outing against Bear Grass Charter on the hardwood Wednesday evening. The Rebels missed seven consecutive shots — all within three feet of the basket. “Point blank [range],” ND head coach Jeff Byrd said....
Mount Olive Tribune
Higginbotham drops in 22, ND girls notch road win
JACKSONVILLE — Addy Higginbotham poured in a game- and season-high 22 points to spark unbeaten North Duplin past Lejeune, 48-18, in a non-conference varsity girls’ basketball game Thursday evening. Higginbotham provided four assists and three steals. Tateyawna Faison knocked down nine points. Reserve Lily Brothus collected six points,...
'Blessed' head coach Jimmy Teague leads Reidsville to another state championship game
It seemed like Black Friday in 2021 might be a sign of things to come in 2A football. After years of the Reidsville Rams and Shelby Golden Lions dominating the 2A and 2AA subdivided football state championships, the two powerhouse programs met up in the fourth round. Shelby was at...
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
Northern Nash turnaround has led program to state championship game
Northern Nash football went through some lean years, but a long process has culminated with the development of a group that has led the program to its second ever state championship game appearance. In 2018, Andrew Farriss took the program over and engineered a 3-1 start that withered away with...
dukebasketballreport.com
A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski
Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
WITN
Tarboro football heads to state final as underdog, other than that, business as usual for the Vikings
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championship round is this weekend. For the better part of a decade Tarboro has represented the east in class 1A. Each year has similarities and differences. We spoke to the Vikings about going for their 3rd straight state title. “We don’t...
Three-star UNC commit has monster game in Georgia state title
2023 UNC commit Ty Adams showed every bit of why he's considered an athlete in his final high school game. In Georgia's Class A Division 1 championship game between Adams' school Swainsboro and Prince Avenue, the three-star recruit rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-34 loss. Adams...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wschronicle.com
WS/FCS may consider middle school football
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
thecomeback.com
UNC star QB Drake Maye makes huge decision
The North Carolina Tar Heels have had one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season, and much of that success has come from the emergence of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has had a terrific 2022-23 campaign, finishing the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 35 passing...
Prime UNC recruiting target 'might be close' to Duke basketball offer
In late September, Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore shooting guard Isiah Harwell took unofficial visits to the UNC basketball program and its Duke basketball rival eight miles up Tobacco Road. That weekend resulted in an offer from the Tar Heels. But the 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star is still not on the official...
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams
The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
rhinotimes.com
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
ncconstructionnews.com
Winston-Salem kicks off Cleveland Avenue transformation
A groundbreaking was held this week for a project that will transform old, rundown buildings on Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem with modern housing. Funded by a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Choice Neighborhood, work is starting with construction of 84 apartment units on the site of a former elementary school.
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death. The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend. It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman,...
nsjonline.com
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
Comments / 0