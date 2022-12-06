ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Rebels, Bears battle on the hardwood

CALYPSO — North Duplin’s first two offensive possessions foretold what turned into a disastrous outing against Bear Grass Charter on the hardwood Wednesday evening. The Rebels missed seven consecutive shots — all within three feet of the basket. “Point blank [range],” ND head coach Jeff Byrd said....
CALYPSO, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Higginbotham drops in 22, ND girls notch road win

JACKSONVILLE — Addy Higginbotham poured in a game- and season-high 22 points to spark unbeaten North Duplin past Lejeune, 48-18, in a non-conference varsity girls’ basketball game Thursday evening. Higginbotham provided four assists and three steals. Tateyawna Faison knocked down nine points. Reserve Lily Brothus collected six points,...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Nice Idea To Honor Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski

Well this seems like a good idea: Duke is asking for support to rename a stretch of Highway 751 Coach K Highway. If you don’t know, 751 runs through Duke Forest and near the athletic complex on campus. Currently it’s called Cameron Boulevard, which makes sense, but given the monumental achievements of Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, naming it for him seems like the right thing to do.
DURHAM, NC
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wschronicle.com

WS/FCS may consider middle school football

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) will soon gauge students’ interest in middle school football. While middle school football has been a topic discussed in local barbershops for years, WS/FCS is one of the only districts in a major metropolitan area that doesn’t offer middle school football. While giving a...
thecomeback.com

UNC star QB Drake Maye makes huge decision

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season, and much of that success has come from the emergence of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has had a terrific 2022-23 campaign, finishing the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 35 passing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Winston-Salem kicks off Cleveland Avenue transformation

A groundbreaking was held this week for a project that will transform old, rundown buildings on Cleveland Avenue in Winston-Salem with modern housing. Funded by a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Choice Neighborhood, work is starting with construction of 84 apartment units on the site of a former elementary school.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
nsjonline.com

Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow

GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy