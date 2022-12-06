ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Aussies need to know about the Meghan and Harry doco: When it comes out, what time and how to watch it

By Femail Reporters For Mailonline
 5 days ago

A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary has given Australians a glimpse into the downfalls of being a royal.

The fresh clips from Harry and Meghan's bombshell documentary offered another intimate glimpse into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life together.

In the one-minute teaser for the six-part docuseries, which will debut on Thursday at 7pm AEDT, Harry spoke of a 'dirty game' where there is 'leaking' and 'planting of stories'.

The trailer also included a number of highly personal and private snaps and clips, including footage of the Duchess while heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sNR3_0jZXYz8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUA9w_0jZXYz8R00
Today Netflix confirmed volume one of the documentary (pictured) will launch on December 8 - exactly three months after the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II 

When is it released and how many episodes are there?

Netflix confirmed volume one will launch on December 8 - exactly three months after the death of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

The second volume will be released on December 15 - clashing with the Princess of Wales' carol service.

The first part to premiere will include episodes one to three of the six-part docuseries, while the second will feature episodes four to six.

The first three episodes will drop at 7pm AEDT.

WHEN WILL HARRY & MEGHAN PREMIERE IN MY STATE?

The first three episodes - volume one - of Harry & Meghan will drop on Thursday, December 8.

NSW, VIC, ACT and TAS - 7pm

QLD - 6pm

SA - 6.30pm

WA - 4pm

NT - 5.30pm

The final three episodes will be released a week later on December 15.

What is the docuseries expected to cover?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eZKee_0jZXYz8R00
Netflix have said the programme Harry & Meghan (pictured), is an 'unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship'

Netflix have said the programme, Harry & Meghan, is an 'unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship'.

This includes 'from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.'

The streaming giant said: 'The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.'

Who does it feature?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmCGR_0jZXYz8R00
Jenny Afia, a lawyer who has represented the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appears in today's trailer - the second that has been released so far 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b57rx_0jZXYz8R00
Christopher Bouzy (pictured), a tech entrepreneur and a long-time supporter of the couple, then says: 'It's about hatred, it's about race'.

Today's teaser featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lawyer, Jenny Afia, who tells the camera: 'There was a war against Meghan to support other people's agendas.'

Christopher Bouzy, a tech entrepreneur and a long-time supporter of the couple, then says: 'It's about hatred, it's about race'.

Bouzy, who often comments about the rift between the Duke and Duchess and the Palace on Twitter, previously tweeted that he thought Kate and William, both 40, were ageing in 'banana years'.

Last year, Christopher posted on Twitter about the Prince and Princess of Wales, making a 'petty' comment about how they were ageing.

He wrote: 'Forgive me in advance for being petty. I just saw a recent photo of William and Kate, and those two are aging in Banana years.

'I don't understand why since they have a team of people who wait on them hand and foot 24/7.'

His crowdfunded company has previously looked into online trolling and harassment directed towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland could make her television debut in the couple's documentary.

It comes as Netflix says: 'The series includes interviews with family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.'

It will also include interviews with 'historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.'

What does Harry say?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euxDO_0jZXYz8R00
Prince Harry describes life in the Royal Family as a 'dirty game' in his new Netflix trailer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rNPx_0jZXYz8R00
The new Netlix trailer used video footage of the Princess of Wales (pictured in 2007) outside her home in Chelsea before marrying into the Royal Family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjiBB_0jZXYz8R00
The second trailer for the couple's Netflix series features an undated clip of Princess Diana facing the world's press at a royal engagement

In the latest trailer for the series, Harry blasted the 'pain and suffering of women marrying into the institution'.

In a clip from the series, the father-of-two discusses how life within the firm can be a 'dirty game'.

As Prince Harry muses on his experience as a senior working royal, the trailer jumps to an undated clip of Princess Diana at a royal engagement where she faces the world's press.

As the video flashes up on screen, Harry comments: 'The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.'

Producers then used a split-second clip of the Princess of Wales outside her flat in Chelsea in 2007.

The future royal - who was working as an accessories buyer at fashion brand Jigsaw at the time - is seen walking along the street outside her home while being surrounded by photographers.

The then 25-year-old had been in a relationship with Prince William for seven years at the time the video footage was taken.

Elsewhere, in last week's clip, Harry gravely says: 'No-one sees what's happening behind closed doors' over a black-and-white picture of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying.

What does Meghan say?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An70u_0jZXYz8R00
Meghan is seen wiping her eyes as a worried Harry watches on in the second trailer. A similar scene also appeared in the first teaser  

In the most recent trailer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen in the back of a car while Meghan's voiceover reads: 'I realised, "no one is going to protect you."'

Meanwhile, last week's teaser saw the mother-of-two say to a person off-screen: 'When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?'

What unseen moments are included in it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuJsO_0jZXYz8R00
Meghan Markle can be seen at home heavily pregnant with her daughter Lili in the new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive Netflix documentary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msisT_0jZXYz8R00
More private pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan were released in the second trailer for the Netflix series (pictured, in an undated snap which appeared to have been taken early into their relationship, the couple can be seen snuggling up for a selfie) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fm7Ca_0jZXYz8R00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a number of ultra-personal unseen images in the first trailer for their new Netflix documentary
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpe0p_0jZXYz8R00
One image shows Meghan gazing at Prince Harry, while the Duke, who is not wearing a wedding ring, plays guitar. Both appeared relaxed, wearing sunglasses and comfortable t-shirts, in the photograph as they lounge about in the sunshine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9MtI_0jZXYz8R00
In one photograph, Prince Harry can be seen with his hand around Meghan's dog Guy, while a guitar is resting alongside them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ct4PA_0jZXYz8R00
Another series of images taken before the couple were married shows them snuggling up with one another in a photobooth (pictured)

The trailer released today includes a number of intimate and candid photographs and moments - including footage of the Duchess while heavily pregnant with her daughter Lilibet.

In the latest teaser, which was released for Harry & Meghan this morning, the royal mother-of-two, 41, can be seen at home with Prince Harry, 38, with a large baby bump.

While the Duchess kept her pregnancy with her daughter Lili incredibly private at the time, sharing just a few images, two snaps from the period have appeared in trailers for the new documentary.

Other personal moments from the trailer include two new pictures taken by the Montecito couple themselves.

Meanwhile, the first trailer, which was released last week, also featured a photograph of Meghan cradling her baby bump.

While it is not known from which of her pregnancies the image was taken, the Duke and Duchess have shared several images from the beach in California where they are now living.

In the snap, Meghan can be seen looking down at her baby bump while wearing a flowing kaftan, a straw trilby hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Other highly personal moments include a black-and-white selfie where the two can be seen embracing and smiling, an emotional Meghan becoming tearful and the Prince and his wife posing up a storm in candid holiday snaps from their time in Botswana in 2016.

How have royal fans reacted to the trailer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlB20_0jZXYz8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqWP7_0jZXYz8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt3da_0jZXYz8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqXcp_0jZXYz8R00
For many, it felt like 'the same old' complaints the Sussexes have repeatedly made since leaving the Firm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sud8c_0jZXYz8R00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAlY1_0jZXYz8R00
Plenty of fans said they're excited 'to finally hear the full truth' while Harry was applauded for defending his late mother

Harry and Meghan's explosive new trailer for their Netflix documentary has already been branded 'more of the same' by critics who say they're 'sick of' hearing complaints rehashed time and time again.

But other Royal watchers are hopeful they'll finally hear the 'full truth' after the Duke unleashed in the one-minute teaser video.

Harry hit out at the 'hierarchy of the family', claims insiders 'leaked and planted' stories, describes royal life as a 'dirty game' and - after footage appears showing his mother, Princess Diana - talks about 'the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution'.

Finally, he concluded the clip with a parting shot: 'No one knows the full truth - we know the full truth.'

Fans and critics alike immediately took to social media to voice their opinions on the trailer; for many, it felt like 'the same old' complaints the Sussexes have repeatedly made since leaving the Firm.

'We're so tired of this same storyline for the past three years. They've literally done nothing else of interest,' one critic said.

Plenty of fans said they're excited 'to finally hear the full truth' while Harry was applauded for defending his late mother.

One fan said: 'I actually feel RELIEF that M&H are coming forward in this way. There has been so much poisonous speculation about what actually happened, and I do not feel the Oprah interview could cover it all. I will be watching, & I hope other fair minded people will, as well.'

Another said: 'They have a right to speak.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMBkZ_0jZXYz8R00
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be available on Netflix from Thursday, December 8

How have royal experts reacted to the documentary?

Royal experts told MailOnline today that the Netflix series 'an amazing act of revenge' that will 'widen the rift' with Prince William and weaken the very institution he will inherit when he becomes King.

Speaking to MailOnline, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams speculated that the effects of the Netflix docuseries will be felt for years to come. 'This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as members of those households,' he said.

He said: 'I think this will widen the rift between the brothers. There is no doubt that this Netflix series is an amazing act of revenge designed to weaken the very institution that William will inherit as future King. Of course everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point.

'This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households. This series I suspect will greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people.'

The late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter called the series 'one long whinge', adding: 'I think that William and Kate will watch this trailer and think to themselves, ''oh God, here we go again''.

'This is just one long whinge, and for what? Harry says he's doing this to protect his family - protect them from what? Meghan says if we only knew what happened behind closed doors - why should we? What exactly is it that they have to say which we haven't heard before?'

How will this impact the Royal Family?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OzDu_0jZXYz8R00
Footage in last week's teaser shows a shot focusing on William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes sitting behind them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7czo_0jZXYz8R00
Sources say the Sussex couple have spoken about 'reaching out' to the prince's estranged relatives after the 'inevitable furore' around the projects has died down. Pictured, William, Kate, Meghan and Harry on December 25, 2018

Harry and Meghan have insisted they will focus on repairing their relationships with the Royal Family - once their Netflix documentary and the prince's tell-all memoir come out.

Sources say the couple have spoken about 'reaching out' to the prince's estranged relatives after the 'inevitable furore' around the projects has died down.

But royal insiders have questioned whether family members, particularly Harry's brother, Prince William, who has been left especially hurt and angry by the depth of his betrayal, would even welcome such an overture.

'The trouble is when it comes to the Sussexes and these revenge projects that they are so hell-bent on, people are asking when will enough be enough?' said one.

'It's not unreasonable in the circumstances to ask whether they are even interested in repairing their relationships with the family.'

In addition to the Netflix series, senior royals are also preparing for the publication of Harry's memoir 'Spare' in January.

The title is a pointed reference to his position as the William's younger brother as the 'spare to the heir', at least until the future king's own children were born.

Sources have said the royal family is 'unlikely' to publicly react to any attack by Harry and Meghan, but will consider their position carefully when they hear what the couple have to say.

Daily Mail

