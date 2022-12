The Catamounts will close out the first semester with a two-game series at Syracuse this weekend. 13th ranked Vermont will face the Orange at 6 p.m. on Friday night and again at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Both games will be broadcast live for free on Cuse.com. Jared Johnson will call the action both days joined by Jeremy Striano (Friday) and Matt Kibby (Saturday).

