Morgan Wallen will perform at the home of the Boston Red Sox this summer. He's hittin' the road. Morgan Wallen has announced a massive world tour, complete with a big New England date. The One Night At A Time World Tour kicks off in April, and will keep the "Thought You Should Know" singer on the road through October. The 39-date trek makes a stop in Boston, Massachusetts, August 18, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO