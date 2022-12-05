ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Morgan Wallen Announces 2023 World Tour with Fenway Park Show

Morgan Wallen will perform at the home of the Boston Red Sox this summer. He's hittin' the road. Morgan Wallen has announced a massive world tour, complete with a big New England date. The One Night At A Time World Tour kicks off in April, and will keep the "Thought You Should Know" singer on the road through October. The 39-date trek makes a stop in Boston, Massachusetts, August 18, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 9.
BOSTON, MA
Brewer, ME
