Eileen North, 91
BOSCAWEN — Eileen North, 91, of Northfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen. Eileen was born on July, 22, 1931, in Woodstock, daughter to the late Ruby (Ennor) Sawyer.
Dale R. Paulsen, 55
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dale Robert Paulsen, 55, died suddenly at home in Moultonborough, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. He was the son of Hope Marie Boehner Paulsen of Burlington, Massachusetts, and the late Robert Paulsen. Surviving him are his wife, Robin Hobbs Paulsen and two sons, Derek Paulsen (and partner...
Janet Robinson, 88
CONCORD — Janet Robinson, 88, of Concord, passed away on December 5, 2022, with her husband by her side. She was born in 1934 in Manchester, to the late Walter J. and Kathleen A. (Shea) McFarlane. She grew up in Manchester and was educated at St. Joseph’s High School...
Church celebrates ‘Sermonless’ Sunday
GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host a "Sermonless" Sunday on Sunday, Dec. 18, as the choir performs "The Christmas Alleluias," a Christmas Cantata with music by Kim André Arnesen and lyrics by Euan Tate. “It's a half hour work that features the chancel choir and a soprano...
Barbara Koehler: Moultonborough community has been clear that electronic sign is unwanted
With a vote of 4-1 at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Moultonborough School Board voted to go ahead with a giant electronic message board to replace its current sign at Blake Road. At 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the school auditorium, they will vote on the final sign.
Gilford Community Church helps those in need during the holidays
GILFORD — While giving back to the community is a year-round endeavor at Gilford Community Church, its importance is heightened during the holiday season. “Families are struggling with food and the cost of energy, especially as the weather turns colder,” Pastor Michael Graham said.
PSU teaching lecturer completes Fulbright Fellowship in the Country of Georgia
PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University English teaching lecturer and acclaimed writer, translator, librettist, creator, director, curator, performer, and producer Niloufar Talebi recently returned to the U.S. after 6 months abroad as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Fellow affiliated with Ilia State University in the country of Georgia and researching her next book.
