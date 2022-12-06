Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rogers and Bentonville can sell alcohol on Sundays starting in January
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays in November and now The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) has officially announced the election results have been certified. According to the Benton County election results, Rogers residents voted over 70%...
KHBS
Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
NWA woman missing, now found
ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
Van Buren pharmacy goes to court with drug supplier over a threatening letter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from...
Pet adoption fees waived at Fayetteville animal shelter this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) have partnered up for a holiday adoption event this weekend in honor of National Adoption Weekend. All pet adoption fees will be waived from Dec. 9-10 and there will be free engraved pet ID...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
abc17news.com
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
Deadly Fort Smith crash, officers looking for next-of-kin
Fort Smith Police responded to a fatal two-car crash at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. near North 27th and North 6th Street, according to a press release.
theshelbyreport.com
Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
KYTV
Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
