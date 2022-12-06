ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHBS

Bikeable building opens to the public in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The building in the is known as the "Ledger" and is 230,000 square feet and features a switchback bike ramp that allows people to bike from floor to floor. “We looked at how can we build a team that could bring something to Bentonville that hadn't...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas

A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

NWA woman missing, now found

ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
abc17news.com

Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Long wait lists for childcare trouble Arkansas parents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Women's Commission has released its official recommendations relating to the economic status of women in the workforce. One of those recommendations pertains to childcare— or the lack thereof. If you’re a parent or soon-to-be parent, you likely know finding a spot in daycare can involve a long waiting list.
ARKANSAS STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
KYTV

Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
HARRISON, AR

