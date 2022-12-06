Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug

Read full article on original website
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
CBD Vapes Benefits, Risks, & Latest Research
CBD has numerous potential health benefits and has been used as a powerful treatment for several ailments for centuries. From sore muscles to epilepsy, cannabinoid is undoubtedly promising in the medical field. Topical creams and sublingual oils have proven relatively safe methods of consuming CBD, but with a new wave...
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
Gizmodo
At-Home Ketamine Treatments Could Be a Game-Changer—or a Big Problem
Around 2.8 million Americans suffer from treatment-resistant depression, and though research has shown that IV ketamine can significantly improve their quality of life, these ketamine treatments are expensive, and access to them is limited. Early in the covid-19 pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency loosened restrictions on remote prescribing for Schedule III medications like ketamine. In response, enterprising healthcare entrepreneurs founded at-home ketamine clinics that ship oral ketamine to clients after one telemedicine appointment. Proponents of at-home ketamine therapy argue that this method makes an effective treatment available to many more people in need, while critics argue that ketamine delivered this way, with inconsistent oversight, is dangerous.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial: Blood thinning drug to treat recovery from severe COVID-19 is not effective
A drug used to reduce the risk of blood clots does not help patients recovering from moderate and severe COVID-19, despite this approach being offered to patients, a U.K.-wide trial, led by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge has found. The HEAL-COVID trial (Helping to Alleviate the Longer-term consequences...
ajmc.com
Key Considerations in COPD When Utilizing Combination Therapy
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Let’s discuss guideline-based disease management. I’m going to address this first question to Rey. I’m going to read something, and then I’ll ask you a couple of questions. Multiple studies show that combination treatment with LABAs [long-acting beta-agonists] and LAMAs [long-acting muscarinic antagonists] increase FEV1 [forced expiratory volume in 1 second] and reduces symptoms compared with monotherapy. That isn’t surprising. Generally speaking, combination therapy is more effective than monotherapy. But combination therapy may also reduce exacerbations compared with monotherapy. Additionally, the most recent GOLD [Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease] guidelines support this idea of combination therapy. How do you approach the initiation of combination therapy in your practice? [Do you use it in the] first line, despite what guidelines say? Or are you still stepping up?
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
targetedonc.com
Overcoming Treatment Resistance for Patients With CLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD, explained the new treatment options and challenges being faced in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. While progress has been made regarding individualized treatment approaches and prolonged overall survival within the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space, there is a growing need for new approaches due to the emergence of point mutations.
MedicalXpress
Expanding the arsenal of drugs for use against COVID-19
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been devastating the entire world. While the vaccination program is advancing, drug treatments for COVID-19 are still highly important for those who become infected. Now, a team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), National Center for Global Health and...
physiciansweekly.com
A Systematic Review for Searching Biomarkers to Guide Interventions in ASD
A study was conducted to evaluate and catalog response biomarkers linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms. The goal of the study was to help improve clinical trials. In April 2020, a methodical review of MEDLINE, Embase, and Scopus was conducted. The focus was on original research on quantitative response biomarkers tested alongside ASD symptoms. The research was done using seven criteria. Included were interventional studies or human studies that examined the relationship between biomarkers and behavioral assessments associated with ASD.
Laser light therapy could be the key to improving short-term memory
A collaborative study between scientists from the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China has shown that non-invasive light therapy could be used to improve short-term or working memory by around ten percent. According to a press release published by the University of Birmingham, the...
A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea
Researchers from Flinders University have tested for the first time a new drug for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the form of a nasal spray, according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday. Preventing upper airway collapse. The new method works to prevent the...
neurologylive.com
Raising the Overall Awareness for Infantile Spasms, Early Recognition of Pre-Epilepsy Diagnosis
Martina Bebin, MD, MPA, professor of neurology, University of Alabama at Birmingham Epilepsy Center, discussed Infantile Spasms Awareness Week, the strides made within the field, and the emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis. Infantile spasms, a specific type of seizure also known as West Syndrome, occur within the first year...
