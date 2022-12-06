Read full article on original website
The iPad Air is the best tablet of 2022 — here’s why
I reviewed many tablets in 2022 but the iPad Air wins out over its competitors.
Phone Arena
You can save some serious dough on the M1 iPad Air 2022 right now
Apple's 2022 iPad Air which has the same chip as last year's iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, is currently on sale on Best Buy for nearly 20 percent off. The iPad Air slots below the iPad Pro and is the logical choice for anyone who needs a laptop-like tablet without the bells and whistles of the pricier iPad Pro.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
The Verge
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our favorite gaming laptops, is $450 off
The days for holiday shopping are slowly ticking away, but thankfully there are still plenty of great deals to take advantage of — including a few Verge faves. First off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. This is the latest entry-level model of Asus’ 14-inch laptop — which normally runs $1,649.99 — and Best Buy is currently offering a $450 discount until December 9th.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13
We’ve already compared the Pixel 7 with the iPhone 14 a while back. In this article, however, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13. Some of you may be thinking of upgrading from the iPhone 13, and may find this comparison useful. These two phones are immensely different, but they are somewhat similar in terms of size. Also, if you’re moving from Apple’s ecosystem, Google’s Pixel phones are likely one of the first you’ll consider.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
makeuseof.com
What Printers Are Compatible With Chromebooks?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. With more work getting done remotely these days, it seems that printers aren't as necessary as they used to be. Still, there are times when you need to print something, such as a government form or some other important document.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Android Authority
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
The Moto G Play (2023) is the latest budget phone in Motorola's lineup. Motorola has announced the latest addition to its budget-friendly lineup. The Moto G Play (2023) has 32GB of storage, a 16MP triple camera, and a 90Hz display. The Moto G Play (2023) is available in the US...
CBS News
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Engadget
Motorola adds a 90Hz display to its budget-friendly Moto G Play
Motorola is churning out another budget Android phone today with the Moto G Play (2023). The $170 handset runs an eight-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, the same entry-level processor from the latest Moto G Power. Unfortunately, although the new Moto G Play offers decent-enough specs on a budget, it also underscores Motorola’s habit of churning out endless rehashes of cheap phones.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 iPad Air is now available for just $500
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you score great savings on the newest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, as it is now available for $500 after receiving a 17 percent discount on its 64GB storage model. This fantastic iPad is one of the most potent options on the market, and its recent $99 discount makes it one of the most attractive options for those interested in picking up a new tablet.
Business Insider
7 ways to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen
If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone. Make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips. Remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen. Your iPhone's touchscreen is its defining feature. In fact, an iPhone...
ZDNet
The best Walmart holiday deals on tech available in 2022: TV, laptop, headphone sales
The holiday season is one of the best opportunities to pick up discounted gifts and gadgets. Many major US retailers launched sales starting last month, with thousands of discounts on electronics. Countless deals are still available and more are likely to appear in the weeks before Christmas. Walmart's "Black Friday...
laptopmag.com
Apple's 2022 iPad Air returns to all-time low Black Friday price — save $100
The latest Apple iPad Air 5 is back on sale for an all-time low price of $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. If you want to start ticking items off your holiday wish list, now is the time. At $100 off, the 2022 iPad Air returns to its Black...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
We’ve already compared the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Apple’s most powerful handset this year, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Well, some of you may be interested to see how Samsung’s device stacks up to another large phone Apple announced this year, its ‘Plus’ model. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus. The ‘Plus’ model is a brand new offering from Apple, it kind of replaces the ‘Mini’ model. It’s a cheaper alternative to the ‘Pro Max’ variant.
Android Headlines
Android 13 starts rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9
Android 13 has started rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. ASUS promised that the update will start rolling out in December, and it seems like the rollout has started. The OTA update arrived to our unit. Android 13 is now rolling out to the ASUS ZenFone 9. Yes, this...
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
