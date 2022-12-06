Read full article on original website
Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud
HONG KONG – A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match
FIFA opens a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands
Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech
TALLINN – Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday. Natalia Pinchuk, who will deliver a speech on...
Putin opens the door for additional prisoner swaps after Griner exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he would be open to exploring further prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia after a deal was made to free Brittney Griner, Axios reported. In his comments, which were released by Russian state media, Putin said "everything is possible" in regards to future prisoner exchanges. The Russian president added that "compromises have been found" that could open the door for similar trades in the future. "We aren't refusing to continue this work in the future," Putin added. "Whether this could set stage for a dialogue with the U.S. is a separate issue. We didn't set the task to...
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO – Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black woman,...
