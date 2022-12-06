Read full article on original website
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100
Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
Grayscale DeFi fund now available to public investors as GBTC hits a record low discount
The Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund (DeFi Fund) began trading on OTC Markets under the symbol DEFG on Friday,...
Credit Suisse raises 2.24 billion Swiss francs in second part of capital hike
ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Thursday announced the final result of its 4 billion Swiss franc ($4.25 billion) capital raise, saying 98.2% of shareholder rights to buy stock at a discount had been taken up in the second part of the fundraising. Switzerland's second biggest bank...
First Majestic to sell its La Parrilla silver mine to Golden Tag for up to $33.5 million
The company said that on closing of the transaction, it will receive 143,673,684 Golden Tag shares at a...
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that...
Global equity funds record biggest weekly outflows in three months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Outflows from global equity funds in the week ended Dec. 7 hit a three-month high on fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer than expected amid mounting worries about a recession next year. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded a net $22.03 billion...
Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Government measures to ease the cost of Europe's energy price shock should not be ramped up further and should be wound down in the next two or three years, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday. European governments have committed tens of billions...
Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity
HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday. The move was part of the arrangement by regulators to help developers repay...
Commodity-linked stocks push TSX to fresh two-week highs
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched a fresh two-week high on Thursday as energy and materials stocks advanced after investors assessed that easing anti-COVID measures in China will revive demand for commodities. At 1040 a.m. ET (1540 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was...
Glencore ditches plans for $1.3 bln Australian coal mine
MELBOURNE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Glencore has shelved development of a A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) coal mine in Australia's Queensland state given global uncertainties and a hike in state royalties that damaged investor confidence, it said on Thursday. The miner had been in a permitting process for the Valeria mine...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a "real recession" and "deeper bear markets" in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. "It's [going to be] a real, true recession probably," he said. "What you...
FTSE 100 up as financials gain on UK's move to reform sector
Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday as financial stocks rose on a government move to overhaul the sector and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and the domestically focused...
Commodity trader Trafigura books 2022 net profit of $7 billion, up 128% from 2021
The company's revenues increased by 38 percent to USD318,476 million from USD231,308 million in 2021. The group's underlying...
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Gold holding price gains ahead of U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in subdued early U.S. trading Friday. Traders are awaiting...
Canada aims to speed up new projects with critical minerals strategy
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday unveiled a new strategy to ramp up production and processing of critical minerals vital to power electric vehicle (EV) batteries as the world seeks to shift away from fossil fuels toward cleaner technologies. The government pledged to review the permitting process with...
U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in about 1-1/2 years
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds posted enormous outflows in the week to December 7 as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, with data showing a rebound in employment and a pick up in the services sector. According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds recorded...
