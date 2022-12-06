Read full article on original website
Related
Easy 'Crockpot Christmas Candy' Is Perfect for Homemade Gifts
Whip up a batch for teachers and co-workers.
townandstyle.com
Treasured Holiday Recipes
Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
thecountrycook.net
Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes
These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy, festive and tasty single serving Christmas dessert. Perfect for all your holiday gatherings!. Holiday season is upon us and I can't help but share all my fun and tasty desserts with you! These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy and tasty recipe that makes a huge batch and are a great single serving dessert! Topped with whipped cream and strawberries these create a fun Santa-themed treat that everyone will love, especially kids! They are perfect for gatherings!
Snowman playdough recipe for kids
What's more fun than playing in the snow? Making your own snowman out of play dough, of course! This snowman play dough activity is perfect for preschoolers. Not only is it a great way to spend a winter day indoors, but it's also a great opportunity for some learning and fine motor practice. Read on for all the details.
shorelocalnews.com
Christmas Treats, Because ‘Tis the Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the saying goes, “sugarplums dance in their heads,” for me, it’s more like frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread men. I have fond memories of baking my great-grandmother’s secret oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, squinting to read her cursive on faded, crumpled paper. The holiday season is special for many reasons, but the sweet treats make it so cozy and comforting. Although Nana’s cookies are an important part of December, we should also make room for nontraditional, modern sweets. Your party guests will love these modern twists on classics around the world. Here are five new Christmas dessert recipes to whip up for your 2022 Christmas:
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Goat born with 'human face' looks like it's wearing glasses and resembles Santa Claus
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House
Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
"Sleeping Beauty" mummy buried in an Italian catacomb appears to open and close her eyes
The "Sleeping Beauty" mummyPhoto byCredit: Maria la sposo; Public Domain Image. The "Sleeping Beauty" mummy is the embalmed body of a two-year-old girl who died in 1920. Rosalio Lombardo was born in Palermo, Italy in 1918. Just one week before her second birthday, she died of pneumonia. Her grief-stricken father requested that her remains be preserved.
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Thrillist
Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month
In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
Thrillist
Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner
We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Comments / 1