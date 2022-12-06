ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
townandstyle.com

Treasured Holiday Recipes

Food brings people together, especially during the holidays. Whether we’ve eaten them since childhood or adopted them as more recent traditions, many of the dishes we serve up this season have special meaning. T&S reached out to St. Louisans for their favorite recipes to share some holiday joy. Bon appétit!
thecountrycook.net

Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes

These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy, festive and tasty single serving Christmas dessert. Perfect for all your holiday gatherings!. Holiday season is upon us and I can't help but share all my fun and tasty desserts with you! These Santa Hat Mini Cheesecakes are an easy and tasty recipe that makes a huge batch and are a great single serving dessert! Topped with whipped cream and strawberries these create a fun Santa-themed treat that everyone will love, especially kids! They are perfect for gatherings!
Beth Averill

Snowman playdough recipe for kids

What's more fun than playing in the snow? Making your own snowman out of play dough, of course! This snowman play dough activity is perfect for preschoolers. Not only is it a great way to spend a winter day indoors, but it's also a great opportunity for some learning and fine motor practice. Read on for all the details.
shorelocalnews.com

Christmas Treats, Because ‘Tis the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the saying goes, “sugarplums dance in their heads,” for me, it’s more like frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread men. I have fond memories of baking my great-grandmother’s secret oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, squinting to read her cursive on faded, crumpled paper. The holiday season is special for many reasons, but the sweet treats make it so cozy and comforting. Although Nana’s cookies are an important part of December, we should also make room for nontraditional, modern sweets. Your party guests will love these modern twists on classics around the world. Here are five new Christmas dessert recipes to whip up for your 2022 Christmas:
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Thrillist

Pizza Hut Will Give You a Free Triple Treat Box for Burning Your Holiday Dinner

We're not all Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen, but even for those of us that are prone to burnt Christmas cookies, the holidays demand the best of our domestic abilities. According to a recent study conducted by Pizza Hut, 74% of Americans said they cook or bake more than usual during the season. 60% said it causes stress, while over half admitted to ruining a holiday dish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy