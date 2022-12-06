ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Markdowns! Our Top Tory Burch Gift Ideas Up to 50% Off

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

The deals have not stopped since Black Friday and Cyber Monday concluded — especially at Tory Burch! New markdowns have just rolled out, and when we checked the virtual shelves, we instantly knew there were plenty of options that will make fabulous holiday gifts.

If you're still shopping and want to snag some serious savings, we picked out top 11 pieces bound to impress anyone on your list. Take a peek at the steals below!

Miller Watch, Black Patent Leather/Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6xUA_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

A watch is always an impressive gift to give — especially when it's as timeless of a piece as this one!

Was $250 On Sale: $189 You Save 24% See it!

Kira Chevron Stripe Card Case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rfekq_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Small wallets are ultra-convenient, as they can fit into virtually every purse you own — you don't have to constantly switch out your cards!

Was $128 On Sale: $89 You Save 30% See it!

Limited-Edition Mini Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jNWv_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Many of Tory Burch's handbags are staples that span the test of time, but if you're looking to gift someone a purse that's more unique, this limited-edition style is an excellent option!

Was $398 On Sale: $279 You Save 30% See it!

Kira Denim Mini Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3oTH_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

The vibes we're getting from this bag are totally '90s — plus, the addition of the longer chain strap make it versatile!

Was $448 On Sale: $299 You Save 33% See it!

Ella Leopard Canvas Mini Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kmPJ_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

You'll be surprised by just how much can fit into this little bag! It's ideal for running errands, and the leopard print can add a little something special to any outfit.

Was $398 On Sale: $179 You Save 55% See it!

Fleming Soft Glazed Wallet Crossbody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUXcy_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Everyone needs a few compact going-out bags, and this deserves all the commotion! It acts as both a wallet with six card slots on the interior and a small crossbody which can carry your phone, keys and a few makeup items.

Was $398 On Sale: $319 You Save 20% See it!

Oversized McGraw Dragonfly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p27Ye_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Tote goals. This beauty can fit everything you need for a busy work or travel day thanks to its extra roomy silhouette!

Was $758 On Sale: $529 You Save 30% See it!

Minnie Travel Ballet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq63L_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Tory Burch's classic ballet flats are always a welcome gift. They're comfy, timeless and easy to carry with you in a bag. How about the tote above?

Was $228 On Sale: $159 You Save 30% See it!

Miller Cloud Puff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2qA6_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

The Miller sandal just got a major upgrade! The fun puffy platform on these slides gives you some added height and a more modern look.

Was $278 On Sale: $189 You Save 32% See it!

Block T Heel Shearling Mule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxHUc_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

How could anyone not fall in love with these mules? The shearling style is a dream for the winter, and they will look fabulous with tons of ensembles!

Was $398 On Sale: $199 You Save 50% See it!

The Riding Boot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWtil_0jZX6I5900
Tory Burch

Equestrian style will always be en vogue, and that's the inspiration behind these boots. They're sleek, sophisticated and an everyday staple!

Was $648 On Sale: $398 You Save 39% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns at Tory Burch here !

