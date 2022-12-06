Read full article on original website
Related
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
White Sox Land Pitcher Nick Avila From Giants in Rule 5 Draft
White Sox land Giants pitcher in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox selected San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Avila with their Rule 5 Draft pick at this year's winter meetings. Avila, 25, was selected in 2019 by the Giants out of Cal State University....
Yardbarker
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around
St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox showing interest in D-Backs’ outfielders
With much of the South Side faithful growing impatient from the lack of moves, rumors continue to swirl about potential trades. The latest report comes from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic who says roughly 10 clubs have been in touch with the Arizona Diamondbacks regarding at least one of their outfielders. Though specific names have not yet surfaced, the White Sox are among the teams who have apparently shown an interest.
St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras
The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million with free agent catcher Willson Contreras Wednesday. After adding Contreras, here's a look at the Cardinals' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Yardbarker
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Yardbarker
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Yardbarker
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received
In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
Chicago Cubs could round out MLB free agency with All-Star shortstop
The Chicago Cubs have already made two big-time moves in MLB free agency, bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
Yardbarker
LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing
The Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training on Thursday. Maybe it's the lack of other offseason action from L.A., but fans had a lot to say about this particular deal. Heyward is a former All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner, and 2016...
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings
Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Yardbarker
Yankees should target offensive powerhouse to fill vacant left field spot
It is no secret that the New York Yankees need to fill their vacant left-field spot with a free-agent acquisition. Despite Pittsburgh Pirates star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade last week, the expectation is that general manager Brian Cashman will prefer to use cash over expending talented prospects who project to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.
Yardbarker
Guardians Fan Tweets Must-See Photo Of Potential Trade Target
Fans of the Cleveland Guardians are certainly happy to have veteran first baseman Josh Bell in the fold for 2023. The slugger agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the team on Tuesday. But Guardians fans want more, and understandably so. Cleveland was one of many teams that had...
Comments / 0