Cattaraugus County, NY

thevillagerny.com

Cattaraugus Give Big Results

The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Love Elementary School went into temporary lockout

Love Elementary School in Jamestown went into a temporary lockout Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools said it was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity to the school. A 10-minute lockout began after consultation with police and out of an abundance of caution. According to JPS, the school day continued as normal during the lockout, and at no point were Love students or staff in danger.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
WEST SENECA, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Public Safety Report

Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
tmpresale.com

Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password

The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
SALAMANCA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
BATH, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Visit with Santa at Santa’s Cottage

OLEAN - Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in town! The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at their newly built cottage in Olean’s Lincoln Park. The Clauses will visit with the children from 5:30-7:30pm on Wednesday, December 14.
OLEAN, NY
thevillagerny.com

Bemus Point Inn Opens Drive-Through

“Buns on the Run,” drive-through take-out window is the Bemus Point Inn Restaurant’s newest addition. “Buns on the Run,” will serve you breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, and yogurt parfaits. Chili is also available during the winter months. How about a Cuban sandwich for lunch? Delicious for sure!
BEMUS POINT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York

It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
BUFFALO, NY

