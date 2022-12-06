Read full article on original website
thevillagerny.com
Cattaraugus Give Big Results
The Cattaraugus Gives program has raised over one million dollars over the past 4 years. This year, nonprofits in Cattaraugus County raised over $270,000 in just 24 hours during the program. Truly a remarkable number especially during such times of economic and financial hardship for many. “Cattaraugus Gives is a...
chautauquatoday.com
Love Elementary School went into temporary lockout
Love Elementary School in Jamestown went into a temporary lockout Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Jamestown Public Schools said it was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity to the school. A 10-minute lockout began after consultation with police and out of an abundance of caution. According to JPS, the school day continued as normal during the lockout, and at no point were Love students or staff in danger.
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
chqgov.com
COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel, Jr. has announced the reorganization of Chautauqua County’s three largest human services programs. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was first formed in 2011 when the County merged its Department of Health and Department of Social Services.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Covanta's purchase of 3 WNY companies could supercharge expansion plan
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The seller of three related environmental service companies in Niagara Falls said the deal will supercharge his plans for the sustainable fuel product he's been developing for years. Covanta, an industrial waste management company with facilities across the country, purchased SGS Recovery, Buffalo Fuel Corp....
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Public Safety Report
Mutual aid to Erie County detailed, county jail and 911 emergency data. The Public Defender’s Office received 115 applications between October 22 and November 22. Seventy-six new files were opened and 32 were sent to conflicts. Of the new cases, one was a violent felony, 6 were felonies and the vast majority, 49, were misdemeanor cases.
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Holiday cards for woman with ALS
40-year-old Kristin Goetz with ALS hopes the Buffalo community comes together and uplift her spirits as a Christmas miracle this year.
tmpresale.com
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
Visit with Santa at Santa’s Cottage
OLEAN - Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in town! The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Olean will host the ‘Visit with Santa’ at their newly built cottage in Olean’s Lincoln Park. The Clauses will visit with the children from 5:30-7:30pm on Wednesday, December 14.
thevillagerny.com
Bemus Point Inn Opens Drive-Through
“Buns on the Run,” drive-through take-out window is the Bemus Point Inn Restaurant’s newest addition. “Buns on the Run,” will serve you breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, and yogurt parfaits. Chili is also available during the winter months. How about a Cuban sandwich for lunch? Delicious for sure!
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
Has The Costco Warehouse Store Location In Amherst Been Canceled?
It feels like we've been talking about getting a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Western New York for years, but we still don't have one. Have the plans to bring a Costco to the area been scrapped?. Costco Wholesale was founded in Seattle, Washington on July 12, 1976. Costco Wholesale...
New York state health officials advise students to mask up before the holidays
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday marks 1,000 days since the World Health Organization declared the start of the pandemic on March 11, 2020. While we’ve certainly come a long way since then, a new letter from the New York State Education Department and Department Of Health suggests we may be heading backward.
